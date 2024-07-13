TLDR: This article critiques KFC's implementation of halal slaughtering methods, arguing that: 1) There is widespread ignorance about the extent of animal suffering caused by large agricultural and religious practices; 2) The term 'inclusivity' is being misused in corporate language, not to include the majority but to cater to specific groups; 3) Large corporations are collaborating with authoritarian state mechanisms to promote a collectivist agenda, a dynamic we can equate with fascism.

Even the taxpayer-funded Psycho Nanny State's ‘diverse and inclusive’ propaganda machine has had to report on this story:

KFC in Canada now requires nearly all of its Ontario restaurants to serve halal chicken and eliminate pork products, sparking some disparaging comments on social media. The switch to a menu that abides by Muslim dietary restrictions was made in May. The company issued a memo to franchises informing them of the changes, saying it's committed to providing diverse and inclusive options for its customers.

Of course, the CBC defends the halal process:

Halal is Arabic for "permissible" under Islamic law and applies to not only food and drink, but all matters of daily life, according to the Canadian Halal Food Certifying Agency. It says food products are not halal if they have "gone through improper slaughtering processes."

But the CBC doesn’t explain what halal slaughter involves; it appears that they want you to assume that all Canadians agree on definitions of ‘proper’ and ‘improper’ slaughtering processes. But do we? Do the other 95% of Canadians who are not Muslim agree with Islamic slaughter methods? Do they even know what these involve? And does catering for the 5% of the population, and possibly not the other 95%, really constitute being ‘inclusive’? Doesn’t ‘inclusive’ mean doing something to include everyone or at least most people? Or was this always a lie of the ideologically possessed collectivist authoritarians?

I wonder why the CBC doesn’t explain the slaughter process. Perhaps this is why:

Chickens slaughtered for Halal meat are not being stunned effectively. Instead of being rendered instantly unconscious when stunned, they will be receiving a painful electric shock that immobilises them before being slaughtered whilst fully conscious. Chickens are immobilised, meaning they are unable to move, but still aware of what is happening to them and are able to feel pain, when their throat is cut.

Chickens stunned before being slaughtered by the Halal method are hung upside-down by metal shackles around their legs and then pass through an electrified water-bath to be stunned before they are killed by a cut to the throat. A prayer is said before the bird’s throat is cut. A sufficient current must be delivered to the brain to cause unconsciousness in the chicken. The stun and unconsciousness are as instantaneous as they can be. The depth and duration of unconsciousness depends on the amount and frequency of current in the water-bath. EU legislation states the current in the water-bath should be 200 milliamps (current) at 400 to 1,500 hertz (frequency) and the stun must be effective. In reality, we are now aware that the current used is around a quarter of the required 200 milliamps. This means chickens will be immobilised by a painful electric shock before being slaughtered whilst fully conscious.

What people don’t realize is that the birds must be alive as their throats are cut, which is a key element of this Islamic (and traditional Jewish ‘Kosher’) method:

It consists of a swift, deep incision to the throat with a very sharp knife, cutting the wind pipe, jugular veins and carotid arteries on both sides but leaving the spinal cord intact. The butcher is also required to call upon the name of Allah individually for each animal…The blade must be kept hidden until the very last moment while the jugular of the animal is felt. The conventional method used to slaughter the animal involves cutting the large arteries in the neck along with the esophagus and trachea with one swipe of a non-serrated blade. Care must be taken that the nervous system is not damaged, as this may cause the animal to die before exsanguination has taken place. During the swipe of the blade, the head must not be decapitated, since it is impermissible for the blade to touch the spinal cord. While blood is draining, the animal is not handled until it has died.

Some Islamic and Jewish organizations have agreed to allow some form of stunning, which doesn’t kill the animals before the throat is cut and they are bled out. However, just how many animals will be made unconscious and insensitive to pain, but still alive, is debatable. Common sense should tell you this, but if in doubt here’s a video (warning: graphic violence - I don’t recommend watching it if you do not want to know how ‘things go wrong’ ):

To be fair, as the full video shows, none of the ways chickens are generally industrially raised or killed is what I would call ‘humane’. I will leave it up to others to debate which is the lesser of the slaughter evils. It’s a nasty affair, and it doesn’t surprise me that people go vegan when they find out about how abusive the meat, egg, and milk industries can be. However, it doesn’t have to be this way, as I will reveal in a future article. You can eat eggs and meat and still give all the animals you raise a decent life and a painless end of life. Just don’t expect to get this food at your local supermarket or restaurant anytime soon.

Has KFC or ‘Yum’ cut its own throat with this so-called ‘inclusive’ politics?

Yes, seriously, it’s called ‘Yum’.

As people begin to boycott KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell etc. will the company be able to backtrack and tell the Muslim community, “Sorry, we can’t do the food you want, because most of our customers are unhappy with the slaughter methods”? I don’t think so. That would guarantee a loss of at least 5% of business across their companies; for all I know Muslims may be one of their biggest customer groups, and this isn’t about KFC’s CEO being a Muslim himself and imposing his religious ideas on the rest of the world.

How do you think this will play out? Do you believe that KFC patrons are indifferent to animal welfare or the rise of authoritarianism, and thus any boycott would be minimal? Does the ideological influence of fast food chains truly matter, or is this part of a broader slippery slope? Do most Canadians genuinely care about animal welfare, or are their opinions easily swayed one way or another?

