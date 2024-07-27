Did Kennedy just get 25% of the vote with this one speech:

1. “I will sign an executive order directing the US Treasury to purchase 550 Bitcoin daily until the US has built a reserve of at least 4 million Bitcoin”

2. “I [will] sign an executive order … directing the DOJ and the US Marshals to transfer the approx. 200K Bitcoin held by the US government to the US Treasury, where it will be held as a strategic asset”

3. “I will also sign an executive order directing the IRS to issue public guidelines that all transactions between Bitcoin and the US Dollar are unreportable transactions. And, by extension, non-taxable”

4. “I will also sign an executive order directing the IRS to treat Bitcoin as an eligible asset for 1031 exchange into real property”

Over to you Trump. I’m looking forward to your speech at the Bitcoin conference this afternoon.

Will Poilievre, a bitcoiner, do the same for Canada?

