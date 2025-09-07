Two sentences have turned a hard problem—what force the U.S. can lawfully use at sea—into a tribal Rorschach. Vance’s “I don’t give a shit what you call it”, when ‘war crime’ was suggested, frames the law as nitpicking and killing as common sense. Senator Paul’s “read To Kill a Mockingbird” frames the strike as a civics class failure and the dead as more Tom Robinson than Scarface. Both lines are strong signals in the culture war, but neither tells us whether the targets were lawful fighters in an armed conflict or suspects who should have been interdicted and tried. In the US, as of my last check, the burden is to show imminence, necessity, and why capture was infeasible.

Product Launch Brief:

Tolkien Stone DGS-9™ “Don’t Give a Shit” Tactical Influence Drone

Codename: Operation Mockingbird V2

Slogan: “Compliance. Velocity. Narrative Superiority.”

Product Overview

The Tolkien Stone DGS-9™ Tactical Drone System is the world’s first morally pre-justified aerial engagement platform. Powered by proprietary Sentiment-Aware Combat Learning (SACL™) and trained on thousands of hours of Twitter arguments, TED Talks, and Department of War press briefings, the DGS-9™ requires no target verification, legal review, or chain-of-command hesitation.

Features

Narrative-Optimized Targeting (NOT™)

Cross-references real-time social media outrage metrics to ensure kinetic force is applied only where it will trend positively. Victims are sorted into three categories: Deserving™ Probably Deserving™ Obstacle to Engagement™

Pre-Programmed Justification Generator™

Choose your ethical wrapper: To Kill a Mockingbird (Lib-Mode) Clear and Present Danger (Centrist-Mode) “Ah don’ give a shuh-eee-it, none’tall. (Hyper Patriot-Mode™ — default setting)

Hashtag-Sync Strike™

Automatically coordinates missile launches with trending hashtags to maximise virality. (Beta feature: “#JusticeIsServed” live overlay footage)

Jurisprudence Nullifier™

Auto-replies to legal concerns with phrases like: “Combatant Adjacent” “Necessary Lethality” “Don’t Be Soft”



Use Cases

Suspected cartel vessels, identified via AI-enhanced Pattern of Evilness (PoE™) signature

Dissident hotspots with poor narrative hygiene

Regions with underperforming approval ratings for sitting governments

Journalists who still use the phrase “rule of law” unironically

Legal Compliance

The DGS-9™ is pre-cleared by the Department of Narrative Justification (DNJ) and co-audited by Blackstone Emotional Analytics™. It comes with a built-in Congressional Bypass Module™ and a certified “Rand Paul Disagreement Deflection Patch.”

Atticus Rabid Dog Mode™

Tag line: “Because sometimes, the courtroom’s too far—and the dog’s already foaming.”

“Atticus shot the rabid dog not because he hated dogs, but because he had to. He didn’t hold a hearing. He didn’t file a warrant. He didn’t debate symptoms. He saw the threat. He acted. That’s justice.”

— DGS-9 Narrative Justification Packet, Chapter 4: The Parable of the Canine Combatant

DGS-9™ will enter Atticus Rabid Dog Mode™ under the following conditions:

Suspected targets are exhibiting pre-foaming behavior (e.g. “transnational signals,” “pattern-of-evilness,” or “bad vibes in open water”).

Intelligence officers experience narrative exhaustion and require emotional reset.

Drone pilot has completed mandatory literature exposure therapy (Chapter 10 only; full novel optional).

Strike Messaging Templates

Pre-Strike Statement: “We don’t enjoy this. But this isn’t a trial—it’s a mad dog moment.”

Post-Strike Tweet (auto-generated): “Sometimes, a nation has to put the book down and pick up the rifle.”

Media Talking Points:

“It’s not a war crime—it’s a mercy shot.”

“The drone is the rifle. The algorithm is the aim.”

“Atticus didn’t wait for the dog to bite a child.”

Optional Add-Ons

ScoutCam™: Records local children watching the drone fire, to deepen the moral framing.

Narrative Suppression System™: Detects and auto-blocks social media posts that use the phrase “extrajudicial killing” in proximity to the words “literature” or “dog.”

Beta Feedback

“Before DGS, I had to wait for public buy-in. Now I just point, click, and quote a book or grunt something tough. The drone does the rest.”

— Field Test User JD Vance

“Some of the civilians might’ve had good literature taste. But the algorithm said they weren’t trending.”

— Drone pilot-in-training, alias ‘MockingJay42’

Beta Test Results

Public support for drone strike increased 47% when framed with the phrase “rabid dog.”

Legal inquiries dropped 78% when Atticus imagery was preemptively deployed on Instagram reels with acoustic guitar music.

DGS-9 kill ratio: 11 dead / 0 trials / 1 glowing op-ed from David Brooks.

Coming Soon

DGS-HALO™ – high-altitude legal obscurity platform, launches from above FOIA range.

Cross-Branded Drones with Elon’s “X” and Meta’s “Reality Integrity Council.”

New Beta Feature: Empathy Cloaking Device™

Activates a 12-second sepia-toned flashback montage on HUD before the missile hits. Includes:

Courtroom gavel sound

Slow-motion child walking with ice cream

Black-and-white quote overlay: “The one thing that doesn’t abide by majority rule is a person’s conscience.”

Tagline Options:

“Your AI trial by drone is trending.”

“Justice you can retweet.”

“One drone. Infinite plausible deniability.”

“Due Process takes too long.”

“Why read Mockingbird when you can fire one?”

“Every generation has its rabid dogs.”

“Conscience, calibrated.”

“Read less. Fire faster.”

“The trial is in the scope.”

Proposed Tolkein Stone Internal White Paper

Title: "Repurposing Literature for Post-Legal Lethality: The Mockingbird Model of Selective Empathy™"

Excerpt: “By embedding literary motifs within targeted force deployments, we achieve an emotional insulation effect, reducing cognitive dissonance in Western audiences while increasing strike approval among high-literacy demographics.”

Warning Label (Printed on Drone Housing)

WARNING: This drone operates under Moral High Ground Assumption Protocols™. It does not distinguish between foaming dogs, symbolic threats, or unfortunate fishermen. Use only in regions where literary analogies poll well.

Share