Share this postDesmond Swayne MP Asks an Inconvenient Question About the UK COVID Pass Jobmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDesmond Swayne MP Asks an Inconvenient Question About the UK COVID Pass JobThe Elite$ Weren't Expecting This QuestionMathew AldredJun 08, 2022∙ Paid8Share this postDesmond Swayne MP Asks an Inconvenient Question About the UK COVID Pass Jobmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in