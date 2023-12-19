Share this postDeputy Prime Minister Freeland After 8 Years in Power: We Need Food Banks in Canadamathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDeputy Prime Minister Freeland After 8 Years in Power: We Need Food Banks in Canada"It really kills me". Sure it does. You say it so sincerely.Mathew AldredDec 19, 2023∙ Paid12Share this postDeputy Prime Minister Freeland After 8 Years in Power: We Need Food Banks in Canadamathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in