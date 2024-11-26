These Mockingbird Media pundits can’t even be bothered to watch their own broadcasts:

That’s right, CNN reported on the Pew poll that X is still a majority Democrat space:

You could argue that these pundits are midwits at best (I’m being kind), but I think that most of the time they know exactly what they’re doing: lying for the censorship-industrial complex and their CIA mockingbird masters.

But since they brought up the subject, what’s the bigger picture on X and ideological representation?

If it is to truly reflect the US electorate, there should be more Republicans than Democrats on X, yet the Democratic celebrities are still threatening to leave X and go to Canada or somewhere else. The irony is rich when figures threatening to leave "oppressive" platforms head to countries with restrictive speech laws (like Canada), where dissent against dominant ideologies can carry legal penalties.

The reality is that those who rely on ideological monopolies often struggle when confronted with genuine competition. Losing control of the narrative forces them to engage in open debate, which some are unaccustomed to after years of curated echo chambers. They’re like spoilt brat children who have always had things their way.

The reaction of those losing monopolies and “safe spaces” reveals the fragility of their cultural dominance; their brattish tendency to lash out when they don’t get things their way ensures they lose touch with broader audiences. This moment is a test: adapt to the new reality or risk becoming a relic of the past. Some have already started to adapt, with legacy media grifters, like those on MSNBC, rushing to meet with Trump, whom they had previously characterised as “literally Hitler” because that is the reality of this surreal kayfabe dystopian clown world we live in, aka Hyper-New-Normalization™ (more on this soon).

