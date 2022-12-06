Share this postDemocrat Congressman Ro Khanna: Twitter's Censorship of Biden Laptop Story Helped My Party, But Was Bad For Democracymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDemocrat Congressman Ro Khanna: Twitter's Censorship of Biden Laptop Story Helped My Party, But Was Bad For Democracy"Citizens in our polarized country need to have conversations with each...Suppressing speech we don’t like leaves us blind to alternative perspectives that help us see the the whole, complex truth."Mathew AldredDec 06, 2022∙ Paid11Share this postDemocrat Congressman Ro Khanna: Twitter's Censorship of Biden Laptop Story Helped My Party, But Was Bad For Democracymathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in