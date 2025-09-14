Fresh from the archives: two Fauci gems, both ending the same way — “delete this email.” It’s less science, more mafia screenplay. Call it The $cience on steroids:

Here’s another:

Since the Scamdemic and Great Reset, the midwitocracy has been scrambling to cope with the increasingly angry and FOIA-awakened masses. Their evasions follow a familiar descent: first, deleting inconvenient messages from official inboxes. Next, whispering from the safety of personal Gmail accounts. Then, skulking behind burner phones like cartel runners.

I predict their next innovation will not be a leap into transparency but a regression to the classics: underground car-parks, smoke-filled rooms, vast walnut tables, and the nervous twiddling of fake moustaches.

Just in. T.W.’s cousin, Mycola, who lives in a semi-collapsed drainage tunnel under Kiev (moonlighting as a “pipe inspector” and occasional intelligence mule), managed to retrieve the following memo from a CIA bathroom in an underground car park in Kiev (don’t ask):

CONFIDENTIAL – OPERATION “PROXIMAL RESET 2026”



(For distribution exclusively on 2-ply bathroom tissue. Use after reading, and remember to flush)

Location: P3 Sub-Garage, CIA Annexe #788, Kiev.



Agenda Items

Narrative Management Launch Proximal Origin 2.0: draft pre-emptive Nature letter using only emojis to defeat FOIA requests.

Official story: virus escaped from a zoonotic LinkedIn beta, where ferrets were uploading résumés.

Unofficial story: “If pressed, deny everything, blame raccoon dogs.” Financial Strategy Shift from boosters to Chronic Symptom Subscriptions™ (CSS).

Price tiering: Mild, Moderate, Long COVID Lifestyle Deluxe™.

Royalties: 15% to Bethesda Boys fund. Communications Protocol Email = DEAD.

Burner phones = compromised.

Henceforth: directives encoded in Tarot spreads (Bruegel deck only). Daszak to provide artistic direction. Cover Story Assets Fauci to resume role as retired but omnipresent oracle.

Farrar to continue as Shadow Moustache Coordinator.

Morons to maintain Gmail account for plausible deniability: “Don’t worry, I’ll delete anything I don’t want to see in the New York Times.” Field Testing Baric to run next-gen spike protein trials on camels (Kazakhstan biolab cluster).

Pentagon to manage distribution vectors through sand flies and mosquitoes, per prior “Insect Allies” program. Exit Strategy If hearings intensify: Twiddle moustaches vigorously. Retreat to safehouse (roadside “zoo” outside Tel Aviv, backup in Rotterdam).



End of Memo – Flush Immediately

