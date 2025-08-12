From the UK government:

HOW TO SAVE WATER AT HOME Install a rain butt to collect rainwater to use in the garden.

Fix a leaking toilet – leaky loos can waste 200-400 litres a day.

Use water from the kitchen to water your plants.

Avoid watering your lawn – brown grass will grow back healthy.

Turn off the taps when brushing teeth or shaving.

Take shorter showers.

Delete old emails and pictures as data centres require vast amounts of water to cool their systems.

“Delete old emails and pictures”?

Come to think of it, this might be a good idea—and the fascists might have scored an own goal.

Imagine how much water the government could save if we all permanently erased any emails mentioning words like protest, Gazan children, vaccine injury, lockdown fraud, WEF, CBDC, Net Zero, Julian Assange, MI5, Epstein, Ukraine biolabs, gender ideology, AIPAC, or Israel’s nuclear stockpile and so on. And what about all those screenshots cluttering up the cloud? You know the ones:

That tweet from 2020 where a Cabinet minister swore there’d be “no vaccine passports.”

The BBC headline that changed overnight without explanation.

A friend’s Facebook post about the convoy protest that mysteriously vanished.

The mayor’s photo op without a mask—two hours after lecturing you about yours.

Bill Gates grinning like he just bought another country.

The “fact check” from a charity funded by the people it was fact-checking.

Your smart meter reporting your kettle to Ofgem.

A Met Police recruitment ad in Arabic.

Klaus Schwab in that leather get-up you wish you’d never seen.

The DEFRA press release about deleting emails to save water—just in case it “times out” later.

You know I could go on.

Of course, unfortunately for the fascists, following this new suggestion, the next time the AI-powered “pre-crime” algorithm comes sniffing around your Gmail, it might find nothing but a receipt from 2014 and a reminder to buy milk.

Perhaps we should go a step further: delete all social media (except my precious Substack, of course). Just don’t tell them I have more than 7,000+ articles published —or queued for a worst-case-scenario “Dead Hand Drop”:

On second thought, maybe I should delete my Substack too—wouldn’t want to overheat the Thames or give those GCHQ interns a lot of late nights and energy-intensive keyword searches.

Soon, the drought will end, but the habit will remain. By 2030, every Briton will be reduced to a state of digital pre-pubescence—fresh, innocent, and suspiciously free of inconvenient political opinions. The water will be flowing, the rivers will be clear… and so will your permanent record.

Except, of course, for that really spicy stuff on the Wayback Machine. The Internet never forgets.

