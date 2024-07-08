From the CIA cutout Atlantic Council Deep State blob:

‘Hey, just forget about Fauci, Daszak, Collins, Baric, and the US military-industrial complex, we want $18,000,000,000,000 to give to our elites compensate the American public for the mess we they created!’

Time for a fairy tale (absolutely not based on any real-life events or attitudes):

Once upon a time, some individuals within the Anglo-American Empire concocted a tale that it was absolutely necessary to engineer a virus capable of killing people, just to understand what might happen if a similar virus were to evolve naturally one day or something or other not at all related to bioweapons. They persuaded the American military-industrial complex that this was a brilliant idea, leading to the establishment of labs in America and perilous experiments. Then, they had an even more 'genius-level' idea: why not fund their 'enemy' to develop the virus instead? Thus, they financed a lab in China, connected to the Chinese military—because that's what real enemies do. Predictably, like many 'safe and effective' labs before it in America, this lab had an accident. Whoops.

The American/British/WHO technocratic elites faced a dilemma: people might start questioning the origins of this strange new virus. Initially, they thought people might believe a tale about some weird animals in a market near the lab. 'And if anyone asks about the lab, call them racist—that usually shuts them up,' they reasoned. Over time, however, this story began to sound dubious to the public. 'Okay,' they thought, 'let’s just pretend that yes, it did come from a lab, but it was all those dirty communists in China. After all, we true patriots despise communists, right? Weren’t the Chinese people the ones who took all our jobs (when our elites handed them over)? Don’t they pollute the world with their filthy factories (producing goods for America and its allies)? Doesn’t their money challenge our military-industrial complex-backed petrodollar, the finest central bankster creation since sliced bread? Don't they go around the world investing in roads and other infrastructure, making our investments in 800+ military bases look bad? Don’t they go around starting wars everywhere and overthrowing governments in the name of democracy (or was that someone else…)? And aren’t about 1% of all the filthy, illegal immigrants crossing our southern border dirty commie Chinese people—not at all individuals trying to escape the dirty commie Chinese government, but fighting-age men (code for terrorists) ready to undermine the American way of life from China Town? And isn’t it clear that every technological problem we face—from our kids being addicted to screens to our data being hacked—is due to Chinese technology, even though our own corporations can't stop buying and integrating their components for a better bottom line and American parents forgot how to parent decades ago? Haven’t they manipulated global health by sending us not just pandemics but also traditional medicine that distracts from our pharmaceutical innovations? And let’s not forget, who really controls Hollywood? Isn’t it the subtle influence of Chinese investors, shaping our films to serve their propaganda (and not at all CIA propaganda with studios bending over backwards to censor themselves for a slice of the Chinese market)? Surely, it’s no coincidence that every economic downturn or stock market hiccup is conveniently timed with some sort of activity in Shanghai’s markets, right (it has nothing to do with the saintly Wall Street dwellers and central bankers)? And, of course, every time our politicians can't agree on anything, isn’t it because the Chinese are masterminding our political discord through social media bots and deep fakes, cleverly disguising their meddling as homegrown discontent (and not at all CIA/FBI interference/psyops)? In fact, let’s blame everything on the Chinese people. That will solve all our problems. And if they don’t pay us the $18,000,000,000,000 we won’t pay off our trillion-dollar debt to them, so there! And, we will use this as another justification to start a nuclear war with them, or anyone else who supports them, so there! Then, no one will remember the scamdemic, if they survive the war/nuclear winter, and everything will be good again.’ And they all lived happily ever after. The End.

Good night, everyone.

Share

Further reading: