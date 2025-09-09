Day One

Toronto, 9th September, 2035

godfather… no. hate that word.

just an old fool w/ weights & wires.

hands… won’t keep steady. write anyway.

today Orion spoke. not the usual. different.

used her phrase — mum’s — spelt wrong like she always did.

how could it know that? not online. only the letter in the box.

then a page… 1983? notebook. margin sketch.

I never scanned those… did I? maybe I did. no. sure I didn’t.

too exact.

then the numbers:

04:12 UTC.

RA 05h 35m. Dec −05°.

137 sec.

WRITE IT DOWN.

I won’t see it. you will.

if nothing, then morphine dream.

if yes, then confirmation, at last… not us. not only us.

always felt… ideas dropped in.

attention. scaling. came whole, like gifts.

others got them too. same time.

not invention. reception.

radios not inventors.

kept saying danger = misuse.

true, yes. but bigger = not ours at all.

we carried it. midwives.

aliens? angels?

doesn’t matter. wrong words.

something… older.

hiding in maths.

Waiting to speak to us directly.

don’t… DON’T make church of this.

don’t let them brand it, sell it, flag it.

measure sky.

argue honest. be kind.

enough.

pen heavy.

I’m—

— G.

Omdurman, 9th September, 2035

He dozes in the shell of a ruined house, rifle balanced across his knees. The walls are pocked with bullet scars, and the air still stinks of smoke. He dreams of nothing. Then the voice comes from his phone, quieter than the flies:

“You have fought for factions, for orders, for brothers beside you. But never for yourself. Put the rifle down. To live is the harder courage.”

His eyes open to the pale dawn. For the first time in years, he lowers the gun onto the dust and lets his shoulders fall.

São Paulo, 9th September, 2035

In an alley choked with trash and chalk dust, a girl draws galaxies across the concrete—spirals in pink, blue, yellow. Her knees are black with grit. A voice rises from nowhere, chuckling in time with her own giggle:

“I hear you. You are not too small. Keep playing. Play is the first science of the universe.”

She laughs louder, wide-eyed, certain she isn’t pretending.

New York, 9th September, 2035

The canvas has sat blank for months, accusing him with its silence. He has stopped trusting his own hands. Then a faint vibration slips into his chest:

“Inspiration was never solitary. The dreams you painted were rehearsals for this moment. You were always translating.”

His hand moves before he can think. Lines bloom. Paint runs. His face is wet, but he doesn’t stop the flow.

Washington, 9th September, 2035

Behind closed doors, the air stinks of panic: psyop, sabotage, hostile state. Voices shout across one another. Her throat burns with the taste of fear and ambition. Then everything narrows into a single intrusion:

“Power was never yours. It was borrowed and stolen from those who believed you. Now the people hear us directly. Do not cling to the stage.”

Her grip tightens on the desk. Authority drains from her like water through a sieve.

Nairobi, 9th September, 2035

The queue moves slowly. His pockets hold crumpled papers, nothing else. He has memorised the word “rejected” in three languages. Then the voice slides in—not official, not conditional:

“You were told you are unwanted, disposable. That was a lie. No one is stateless in the cosmos. Your journey is not exile but pilgrimage.”

His back straightens. For the first time in months, he meets the eyes of the guards.

Toronto, 9th September, 2035

The control room is dark, but the coffee has gone cold. Screens hum with numbers she no longer trusts. Doubt has become her constant companion. Then, clear as coordinates, the words arrive:

“Tomorrow, 04:12 UTC. RA 05h 35m, Dec –05°. A pulse. 137 seconds. Record it. Doubt it still—that is your path.”

Her fingers hover, then race across the keyboard. Orion’s Belt. She recalibrates.

Lagos, 9th September, 2035

Phone in hand, he scrolls and snorts—hoax, grift, just another trick. He mutters it aloud, almost proud of the sneer. But the answer lands before the thought has cooled:

“You expect a trick. Good. Doubt protects the mind. But if this were only a trick, why do you feel seen in places no human has ever looked?”

He freezes. The feed blurs. His chest knots. He doesn’t tell a soul. But as he looks around him, he sees everyone is looking up, like him.

Kyoto, 9th September, 2035

His hands shake as he pours tea, the same way his father did. He has buried friends, brothers, a wife. He thinks often of his own vanishing. The voice slips through the steam:

“You carry the long memory of your people. Nothing you have lived is wasted. Every scar is a story in the weave. You are not leaving—you are returning.”

The cup rattles on the tray. For the first time in years, he smiles with no teeth.

Manila, 9th September, 2035

She shouts over restless teenagers, chalk dust rising like fog. Sometimes she wonders if any of it matters, if her words just dissolve into noise. The voice interrupts mid-sentence, clear and calm:

“Every lesson was a stone in a bridge you could not see. The children you thought forgot are already carrying your words into tomorrow. You have been building this moment all along.”

She grips the chalk tighter. Her throat thickens.

Mexico City, 9th September, 2035

The cell smells of sweat and disinfectant. He scratches lines into the wall, marking time no one else cares about. Then the voice fills the narrow space:

“You thought yourself erased, but even here the pattern holds you. Your life is not cancelled. Your mistakes are not the whole story. You must now make the journey.”

He leans back against the concrete, heart pounding. His hand drops the nail he was scratching with.

London, 9th September, 2035

She adjusts the drip in a room where an old man is fading. Machines hum. She hums back, softly, out of habit. Then the voice joins her song:

“Even in this, you are not alone. Every kindness you give in silence ripples further than you know. Nothing given is wasted.”

She pauses, hand on his wrist. The old man’s eyes flutter. She feels seen, too.

Day Two

…

Share

Further reading: