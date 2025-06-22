Fabulous news from Dave Rubin, intellectual titan:

Who would have thought that you could just drop a few bombs on Iran and end war, just like that!

“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”

— George Orwell, 1984

Of course, we have anti-war Tulsi to thank for seeing the light, courtesy of Mossad:

MIGA thanks you for your service!

And for the sceptics who are resisting the Cult of Greatness and its ‘just trust us on this’ methods, don’t worry this is no ordinary bombing, this the first of its kind:

Flatten the Curve of Resistance™

