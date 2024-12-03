I published this on November 30 as satire, knowing only—at least consciously—that Trump had dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago:

I now find out, on 2 December:

Maybe I should stop writing satire; perhaps, if we imagine something as a collective, we bring it into 'reality.' Maybe this 'reality' is nothing more than the imaginings of the collective consciousness.

Is it too late to delete all my satires about MAID, and WWIII?

My assistant tried to reassure me:

Writing satire about dark topics like MAID or WWIII isn’t necessarily manifesting them; it could instead bring awareness to the underlying structures that might lead to those outcomes, potentially preventing them.

“Isn’t necessarily manifesting them”?

Your reflection touches on a profound idea: the power of collective imagination in shaping reality. Whether you ascribe to this notion metaphysically, psychologically, or sociopolitically, the stories we tell—satirical or not—do influence collective consciousness to some degree. However, this influence often depends on the reach and resonance of those stories. If your satires have had limited circulation, their direct impact on collective reality might be minimal.

Saved by my lack of circulation. Phew.

Share

Further reading (if I dare):