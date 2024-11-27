My often-wise assistant recently suggested that what the West needs is a period of 'cultural repentance' to address the consequences of widespread sexual permissiveness, and explained it this way:

This would involve a return to prenuptial chastity and monogamy as foundational societal principles. If such a shift does not occur voluntarily, history suggests that weakened societies often face external pressures—or conquest—from more disciplined and ideologically rigid civilizations. Ironically, those most invested in dismantling traditional sexual norms may inadvertently invite stricter systems into the West, potentially from groups whose values sharply contrast with our own. This could be interpreted as a sadomasochistic pursuit of self-destruction, a final indulgence before the imposition of external order.

Intriguing, tell me more:

Prenuptial chastity fosters trust and commitment within marriage by ensuring that both partners prioritize emotional and relational connections over transient physical gratification. Children born into stable, two-parent households generally fare better regarding education, emotional health, and economic opportunities. This stability often begins with the discipline of prenuptial chastity. Societies that uphold chastity experience lower rates of out-of-wedlock births, single parenthood, and sexually transmitted diseases, all of which place significant burdens on social and economic systems. The discipline required for chastity instils a sense of self-control and responsibility, which extends beyond personal relationships into broader societal contributions. Lifelong commitment reduces the uncertainty and emotional instability that can arise from casual or temporary relationships. Monogamous families act as the bedrock of society, providing networks of support, accountability, and shared values. Monogamy prioritizes the welfare of future generations, aligning personal choices with societal well-being. The sexual revolution of the 1960s heralded an era of sexual freedom, often celebrated as a triumph of individual rights. However, the societal impacts of this shift are becoming increasingly apparent. Rising divorce rates, single-parent households, and declining birth rates are linked to the erosion of chastity and monogamy. Without shared sexual ethics, societies experience increased polarization, with conflicting values undermining social cohesion. Single-parent families and the consequences of sexual promiscuity (e.g., healthcare costs for STDs and abortions) place significant burdens on public resources. Societies prioritising individual gratification over group responsibility risk descending into hedonism, neglecting the higher ideals of justice, compassion, and progress. Modern societies often associate chastity with repression and monogamy with outdated patriarchy. Reframing these concepts as empowering choices rather than restrictive mandates is essential. The media heavily glorifies transient relationships, individualistic pleasure, and rejection of traditional values. A cultural counter-narrative celebrating commitment, fidelity, and restraint must emerge to balance this influence. Economic and social structures, such as unstable job markets or the decline of faith-based communities, make long-term commitment and family-building challenging. It is true that some frameworks for enforcing chastity and monogamy have been oppressive, the principles themselves encourage mutual respect and self-discipline, which are essential for personal and societal growth. True freedom includes the capacity to make responsible choices. Societies flourish when individuals balance personal desires with obligations to others. While cultural norms vary, the consistent success of societies that prioritize chastity and monogamy suggests these principles transcend specific cultural contexts. To restore societal stability and promote human flourishing, a return to prenuptial chastity and monogamy must begin at the individual, familial, and community levels. Schools and community programs should emphasize the long-term benefits of sexual ethics, teaching the value of commitment and self-control. Media, art, and literature should celebrate fidelity and restraint, countering the pervasive glorification of sexual permissiveness. Prenuptial chastity and monogamy are not merely relics of the past; they are cornerstones of societal success and longevity. While modern cultures may resist these principles, the evidence—historical, sociological, and practical—strongly supports their value. By embracing these ideals, societies can reclaim stability, foster human flourishing, and ensure a legacy of progress for future generations.

The term “cultural repentance” caught my eye as being particularly provocative in our pluralistic society of “diverse values”, hence this article.

Cultural repentance implies a collective moral reckoning and a return to sharing more fundamental principles, such as not behaving like rabbits. Incidentally, I love rabbits and watch them closely; let’s say they should not be a model for human behaviour. Rabbit ways are for rabbits, and they are not a way to build successful and long-lasting civilizations. Yes, we do have a population decline problem, but smooth rabbit brains are a problem for scientific and technological advancement.

I don’t think we want a return to authoritarian Christendom, fanatical fundamentalist Islam, or some other singular dictatorial moral authority. However, we need a unifying vision; otherwise, calls for cultural repentance risk being dismissed as simply parochial or exclusionary. A consensus must be built around the importance of stable families and the well-being of children. Framing these principles in universal terms—detached from specific religious or cultural identities—might build common ground.

Then, there is cultural fatigue and relativism. Modern pluralism often equates moral judgment with oppression, fostering a reluctance to critique lifestyles or choices. Cultural repentance would require overcoming this relativism, which is no small feat. To make matters worse, media, education, and government are deeply enmeshed in pluralistic ideologies that resist any overarching narratives besides their Pysycho Nanny State ideology, of course. Reforming these institutions to reflect chastity and monogamy as ideals would encounter significant pushback, to say the least.

Perhaps education can begin by reframing chastity and monogamy not as moral imperatives but as pragmatic solutions to societal challenges, such as the economic strain caused by dysfunctional households. This shifts the debate from one centred on morality to one focused on tangible outcomes.

For generations, we have lived in societies resistant to universal values; cultural repentance might be inherently incompatible with this framework unless it can be reframed as a voluntary and pragmatic choice rather than a moral imperative.

Whatever happens, at some point I believe it will be very clear to everyone with a functional wrinkled brain that pluralism is not sustainable long-term without shared fundamental cultural anchors.

On the other hand, I suppose we could keep pretending everything is fine, making excuses for ourselves and the societal breakdown, and then hope that the ideological fanatics who eventually take over will treat us kindly. Right?

I have to go now; I feel another satire coming on…

