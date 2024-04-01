Cultural Christian Nationalism

The Muslim celebration of Ramadam coincided with the Christian celebration of Easter this year, so cities with large Muslim populations all over Europe have been celebrating Ramadan, which in more nationalist and conservative media is being seen as “an invasion” or at least pushing aside of Christian celebrations (tip: pay attention to every time the Altstream Narrative™ uses this phrase over the next year or so - whether it be in connection with Muslims, or Chinese, or Russians or “cannibals” from Haiti and so on). This “invasion” is particularly visible because it also coincides with tens of millions of Muslims all over Europe taking to the streets to protest the killing in Gaza.

Dawkins: Well, I must say I was slightly horrified to hear that Ramadan is being promoted instead. I do think that we are culturally a Christian country. I call myself a cultural Christian. I'm not a believer. But there's a distinction between being a believing Christian and being a cultural Christian. And so, you know, I love hymns and Christmas carols. And I sort of feel at home in the Christian ethos. I feel that we are a Christian country in that sense. It's true that statistically the number of people who actually believe in Christianity is going down. And I'm happy with that. But I would not be happy if, for example, we lost all our cathedrals and our beautiful parish churches. So I count myself a cultural Christian. I think it would matter. If we, certainly if we substituted any alternative religion, that would be truly dreadful.

Interviewer: Well, which brings me to my supplementary point, which is that, as we know, church attendance is plummeting, but the building, the erection of mosques across Europe, I think 6,000 are under construction and there are many more, I mean, are being planned. So do you think, do you regard that as a problem? Do you think that matters?

Dawkins: Yes, I do, really. I mean, I might choose my words carefully.

For the uninitiated, Richard Dawkins is one of the most important global leaders of Atheism. I would argue that he has done more perhaps to secularise the UK than even Bertrand Russell (the godfather of Atheism). Ironically, this has created the conditions for the acceptance of mass non-Christian immigration that he now complains about so often.

Dawkins is the greatest British popularizer of science, which in recent decades has become the thing worshipped most by the power elites and credentialled class who indoctrinate the masses and steer the culture and mob to hate the idea of God. This too is ironic, since even his hero, Charles Darwin, the most important evolutionist of all time, believed in God:

"In my most extreme fluctuations, I have never been an atheist in the sense of denying the existence of a God.— I think that generally (& more and more so as I grow older) but not always, that an agnostic would be the most correct description of my state of mind."

Darwin fluctuated in his ideas, from doubts about God to thinking that God was the ultimate source of life on Earth. He was more a theist than an atheist and would have objected to the militant New Atheists of which Dawkins has been a figurehead.

Dawkins has not just popularized evolution, but he has written many books attacking the idea of God, the most famous being “The God Delusion”.

Why does any of this matter? It matters because, I would argue, we are seeing the birth of a new so-called “Christian” revival (or, when speaking in polite conservative Jewish media and spaces, “Judeo-Christian values”). We are potentially witnessing (if we keep our eyes open) the birth of a New Holy Crusade.

Why do people get tribal, and then tell themselves all sorts of stories to justify it? It’s when they are fearful for their lives. They look for a tribe, consciously or subconsciously, which they think will protect them and their particular worldview, their employment, their sexual proclivities and so on. These real or imagined existential risks vary over time, as our world inevitably changes.

We do not need a New Holy Crusade. What we need now is truly strong leaders, like Jesus Christ, who are not pathetic and fearful people hiding behind guns, bombs, xenophobia, and “tough talk” from their comfortable studios, pulpits, or Oval Office.

If we are to survive the rest of this decade, the answer will not be in a new Crusade to “Save the West”. You could get away with that 1,000 years ago when all we had was swords and spears, and you didn’t mind the slaughter of 2 million people. Replace the swords with guns and bombs and you have an unimaginable scale of bloody murder.

If we don’t educate and transcend medieval thinking, we may all die (except the chosen few who are raptured, or in paradise with the “seventy-two houri”, as some believe).

One of the signs that we are being sucked into a fanatical religious vortex is that prominent atheists are now running to join the Crusaders, and even “progressive Jewish—but atheist at the same time—evolutionary scientists” are joining the call to “Save the West”, no doubt hoping that they will be spared by the side with the biggest firepower after the apocalyptic dust settles.

I suggest these public intellectuals stop their podcasting for a week or two (they have the money), stop their pandering to people who are just using them (or vice versa), and use the time to read the history of Christendom and the Crusades. Perhaps then they may notice that Jews, radicals, dissenters, heretics, scientists, and free thinkers fare very badly when the religious authoritarians take power.

They may also learn that there is no stopping the religious fanatic who believes that their “sacrificing” their lives and the killing of people in Christ’s name (or any God) is just a test of their zeal, and their death just a passage into the better world.

They may then realize that feeding those fanatics with emotional slogans like “Save the West” is not such a great idea.

