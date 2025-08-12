Well, this will distract from Epstein for a while:

30 days, at least.

And CNN and the others in the Mockingbird Media confirm, on the very same day:

CNN is trying to close the Epstein file with stage-managed metrics: Searches down 89% — ignores algorithm suppression, post-peak drop-offs, and millions still searching; <1% say it’s the top issue — a polling trick that buries scandals under “economy” or “healthcare” even when they’re politically explosive; Trump’s approval steady — irrelevant, because this was never just about Trump, it’s about systemic bipartisan rot.

Will the distraction work long-term? No. Court filings, deposition leaks, and independent investigations will keep generating headlines. Once a big name drops, the mainstream will be forced to “revisit”. The client list is too cross-partisan to stay locked away.

Epstein isn’t going away. That would take a collapse so complete no one’s left to ask how kompromat shaped it — and even then, the questions would come.

