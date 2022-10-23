Share this postCourt Orders Fauci to Testify Under Oath About His Relationship to the Virus Origins and Social Media Censorshipmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCourt Orders Fauci to Testify Under Oath About His Relationship to the Virus Origins and Social Media Censorship"Plaintiffs assert that they should not be required to simply accept Dr. Fauci’s “self-serving blanket denials” that were issued from someone other than himself at face value. The Court agrees."Mathew AldredOct 23, 2022∙ Paid12Share this postCourt Orders Fauci to Testify Under Oath About His Relationship to the Virus Origins and Social Media Censorshipmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in