A coalition of medical groups — the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), American College of Physicians (ACP), and others, joined by a pseudonymous pregnant physician — has filed a legal broadside in Massachusetts federal court (Case 1:25-cv-11916). Their target: HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s May 27 directive that stripped COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women from the CDC’s recommended immunization schedules. The plaintiffs claim this move is “arbitrary and capricious,” violating the Administrative Procedure Act by sidelining the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the so-called gold standard of vaccine policy:

I think they have made a big mistake. By demanding ACIP impartiality, they’ve handed the MAHA movement a golden chance to drag decades of hidden conflicts into the light, exposing ACIP’s revolving doors, rigged trials, and the liability shields that have protected the industry for generations (hopefully, they’ll get lawyer Aaron Siri on the case, because he did great work with the Godfather of Vaccines, Stanley Plotkin. Most people haven’t got time to read the 9 hours of court deposition, so just ask the AI to find the answers from the court transcript here).

This new lawsuit hinges on ACIP’s previously supposed impartiality. Plaintiffs argue that Kennedy’s sweeping replacement of all 17 ACIP members — they allege only one of eight new appointees meets the committee’s charter requirements — violates the Federal Advisory Committee Act’s “fair balance” mandate. But this neutrality claim is a double-edged sword. Once discovery begins, Kennedy’s lawyers can show the old ACIP was anything but neutral.

Critics, including Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense, have for years documented the committee’s deep financial ties to the industry it’s meant to police. As I’ve previously reported, Dr. Paul Offit, for example, pocketed millions from co-inventing a rotavirus vaccine he helped push through ACIP. And many more previous ACIP doctors have received millions in vaccine industry funding.

Kennedy’s firing of these members called out their “persistent conflicts of interest” and “malevolent malpractice” for failing to demand real placebo-controlled trials. Now, those same conflicts are fair game in open court, which should garner bigger headlines and raise awareness of the scandal that is the vaccine industry.

Far from burying Kennedy’s directive, this lawsuit could become the stage for a full-blown public cross-examination, preferably something video-streamed daily on X and Rumble and anywhere else that vaccines can be discussed without censorship. Through aggressive discovery, Kennedy’s team can demand:

Financial Records: Detailed disclosures of payments, consulting fees, and industry grants.

Internal Emails: Communications showing how ACIP recommendations were shaped — or bought.

Clinical Trial Data: Proof that vaccines were approved using “placebos” that weren’t inert at all — like aluminum adjuvants or other shots — dodging the standards applied to other drugs.

The fallout could shatter two pillars that keep Big Pharma’s vaccine empire standing:

The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which shields manufacturers from lawsuits — no matter what corners they cut.

The absence of true placebo-controlled trials. Kennedy’s July 9 post on X, for example, exposed the myth of 257 “placebo-controlled” studies, showing that comparators were often active ingredients like adjuvants or chemicals — never inert saline.

Discovery could confirm how ACIP rubber-stamped shots that never faced gold-standard scrutiny. MAHA can ask: Why are dozens of vaccines for kids held to a lower bar than a new painkiller? If the public grasps this, trust in brands like Pfizer and Moderna could tank, and calls to repeal the liability shield might finally expose the industry to lawsuits that could keep them honest. Stranger things have happened.

Wishful thinking?

