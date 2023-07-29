Share this postCould There Have Been a COVID Vaccine Tyranny Under a Libertarian Regime?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCould There Have Been a COVID Vaccine Tyranny Under a Libertarian Regime?I fed the AI some of my libertarian materials, and asked it to write an essay (with a little help).Mathew AldredJul 29, 2023∙ Paid9Share this postCould There Have Been a COVID Vaccine Tyranny Under a Libertarian Regime?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in