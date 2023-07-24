Share this postCould Selenium and Coenzyme Q10 Intervention Protect Against the Spike By Preventing Telomere Attrition?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCould Selenium and Coenzyme Q10 Intervention Protect Against the Spike By Preventing Telomere Attrition?"Supplementation with selenium and coenzyme Q10 led to significant preservation of leukocyte telomere length compared to the placebo group after the 42-month intervention."Mathew AldredJul 24, 2023∙ Paid15Share this postCould Selenium and Coenzyme Q10 Intervention Protect Against the Spike By Preventing Telomere Attrition?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in