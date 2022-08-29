Share this postCorporate-State News Media: Most of the FDA Are Confident That the New Boosters Will Be Safe Despite Not Completing "Human Testing"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCorporate-State News Media: Most of the FDA Are Confident That the New Boosters Will Be Safe Despite Not Completing "Human Testing"But What's New?Mathew AldredAug 29, 2022∙ Paid13Share this postCorporate-State News Media: Most of the FDA Are Confident That the New Boosters Will Be Safe Despite Not Completing "Human Testing"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in