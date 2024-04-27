It goes against the American Constitution to censor criticism of the secular state of Israel or any state, including the American state. The First Amendment, a cornerstone of democracy, enshrines the protection of free speech, which is imperilled by any law that seeks to restrict the criticism of governmental policies or any nation-state. Anti-semitism is a heinous reality that targets Jews based on their ethnicity or religion and is rightfully condemned. However, it is distinctly different from Anti-Zionism, a political stance on the policies of the state of Israel. The majority in Congress may conflate the two, but it is critical to maintain this distinction for the sake of truthful discourse and legal integrity. Criticism of any religion or ideology is not only fair but in many cases a good thing and even a necessary thing for a vibrant democracy. It promotes accountability and the evolution of ideas in the public square. Violence toward any individual or group is illegal, and the American legal system already has mechanisms in place to address such actions. We don’t need more laws that blur the lines and potentially infringe upon free speech. By advancing legislation that could be perceived as favouring a particular political narrative, Congress may inadvertently be fueling divisiveness and even more hatred of Israel, the Israeli government, and even innocent Jewish people. Is the long-term aim to genuinely protect or is it a miscalculated step that reflects a lack of understanding? Today's intellectual battlefield is fraught with propaganda and misinformation, with intelligence agencies and propaganda units on all sides of conflict possessing unprecedented training and access to communication tools. My research suggests that the Israelis have one of the most advanced propaganda operations in the world. What these politicians are seeing on the news is manipulated, to say the least. One must question if Congress is mindful of this fact or if they are dismissive of it.

And now, with Republican Mike Lawler proposing "Antisemitism monitors" at colleges, we are venturing into deeply troubling territory:

I can’t decide if this is a Maoist thing or a Stasi thing or a Nazi thing. I never thought it would be a “conservative” thing.

“My office and I have spoken with countless Jewish students from campuses across America who feel deeply unsafe, purely as a result of their religious and ethnic identity.”

It's ironic to recall that it was conservatives who not so long ago critiqued students, of other identity groups, for expressing how "unsafe they feel" on campus. Arguments were made that universities should not be “safe spaces” but must be places of vigorous debate, critical thinking, the free exchange of ideas, and even “hateful” or “offensive” speech without the spectre of monitoring and sanctions by the Thought Police.

