Well, hats off to the FBI Director. A lone gunman was apprehended in just 33 hours (an oddly biblical/Masonic pace, if you're into that sort of symbolism)— a new record in the sacred American tradition of rapidly solved high-profile assassinations.

Granted, Oswald was bagged quicker (75 minutes), but that particular MKUltra side project was cleaned up by Jack Rubenstein before he could finish his second cup of coffee. Think what we could’ve learned if they’d let him talk — or at least rebooted him with fewer bugs.

But no matter. This time, it was good old-fashioned “cops being allowed to be cops,” as Cash Patel tells us. (Though I suppose the father turning in his own son helped move things along. “Teamwork.”) And if the suspect survives the week without strangling himself with patriotic bed sheets in a CCTV-blind corner of a suicide-watch cell, we may even get a confession. Possibly under guidance. Possibly on cue.

And speaking of cues: Cash himself has undergone a Damascus-road moment. Once a frothing Epstein sceptic, he piously assured us we were gifted “every minute of those tapes.” What changed? It may be unrelated, but there is the beautiful romance with a “younger woman” (yes, Cash is quite a catch). While some reports say she has worked with PragerU— whose CEO is a veteran of Israel’s Unit 8200 — there is no confirmed evidence she herself has ever been part of Israeli intelligence, and she tells us she has found her voice in her love for America. In fact, her legal complaint states plainly that she has never been an agent or a spy. And I believe her, naturally.

And, of course, Israel would never use honeypot operations. And, of course, PragerU is not at all a Mossadmat Hasbara operation. Why can’t those crazy conspiracy theorists just stop poking their noses where they’re not wanted?

And now we arrive at the “motive,” which the Internet has generously reduced to two main flavours of sanity:

Option A:

A MAGA fan abruptly renounces his beliefs and becomes an Antifa furry, aka Cuddly Trantifa. Motivated by Kirk’s alleged war on plush costumes, he etches leftist slogans into shell casings and opens fire (“If you read this, you are gay LMAO” being one of the stranger ‘leftist’ slogans). No known CIA involvement. No LSD. Just a spontaneous conversion into a radical cult like fringe ideology that I’m sure the experts will help us understand at some point.

Option B:

A MAGA fan (with a suspiciously furry roommate) instead falls under the spell of the Groypers — that well-known militia of frog-loving anti-Jews. He carves mocking Groypers memes (sarcastic leftist slogans like “Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao”) on his ammo. Why? Because he really hated Kirk’s love of Israel. Just a shame he missed Kirk’s final weeks of publicly questioning the whole Gaza cleansing program—bit of a timing issue.

Either way: lone gunman. No handlers. No programming. No shadows behind the curtain. Just pure, All-American, ideologically confused homicidal rage — complete with satirical shell art and the exact narrative hooks the FBI needed.

The story ties itself in a bow, the confession’s surely en route, and if we’re lucky, Ben Shapiro will “pick up the bloodied microphone” as promised.

Isn’t it remarkable how democracy always ties up so neatly in the end?

