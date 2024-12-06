The logic of the sick and twisted authoritarian elites:

Canada said Thursday it is outlawing another 324 firearm varieties…Ottawa also said it is working with the government of Ukraine…

Defense Minister Bill Blair said Canada approached Ukrainian authorities, who expressed interest in some of the guns.

“Every bit of assistance we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step toward their victory,” Blair said.

Canadian hunters have protested the confiscation of their semi-automatic rifles, but the collectivist authoritarians are having none of it. They would rather the guns go to the killing fields of Ukraine, where hundreds of thousands of people have now lost their lives.

It's time for some good news: Tucker Carlson is trying to get communication established between Russia and the sane West before this madness destroys us all.

