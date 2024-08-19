China has enough thorium to fuel its current economy for the next 20,000 years, and they claim they will have a fully working thorium molten salt nuclear power station by 2029:

This will be the world’s first commercial thorium molten salt reactor, which theoretically is far superior to those based around uranium fuel: Thorium is three to four times more common than uranium, produces less radioactive waste (its nuclear waste remains radioactive for about 500 years—significantly less than the 10,000-year lifespan of wastes produced by uranium fuels), and perhaps most importantly its nuclear reactions are easier to control, significantly reducing the risk of meltdowns. Additionally, thorium is less conducive to proliferation, making it a less attractive material for weaponization (this is not a benefit, of course, for the military-industrial complex).

The new reactor type utilizes a molten salt mixture as both fuel and coolant, a method that offers considerable safety improvements. Unlike water-cooled reactors that operate under high pressures and can pose significant risks in the event of system failures (as seen in the Chernobyl disaster), molten salt reactors operate at atmospheric pressure and can safely contain both fuel and coolant even if leaks occur. This intrinsic safety feature is bolstered by a freeze plug fail-safe mechanism, which allows molten salts to drain into subcritical tanks automatically in case of power failures, effectively shutting down the reactor without human intervention.

The safety and small size of these new reactors will surely mean that they become widespread in the near future:

Though a power plant will need other equipment, such as steam turbines, the reactor will only be 3 metres tall and 2.5 metres wide. It works by allowing the thorium to flow through the reactor, participating in a nuclear chain reaction and transferring the heat to a steam generator outside before returning to the reactor for another cycle. It is safer than traditional nuclear technology because in the event of an accident the molten salt will fall into an underground container. “Due to its high melting point … the molten salt will quickly cool and solidify without the direct release of solid and liquid effluents, thus preventing the further diffusion of radioactivity into the environment,” the scientists wrote.

The Chinese thorium reactors are informed by the extensive research and experimental reactors developed as early as the mid-20th century in the United States, at Oak Ridge National Laboratory:

In 1968, Nobel laureate and discoverer of plutonium, Glenn Seaborg, publicly announced to the Atomic Energy Commission, of which he was chairman, that the thorium-based reactor had been successfully developed and tested. In 1973, however, the US government settled on uranium technology and largely discontinued thorium-related nuclear research.

It makes you wonder where we would be today if the US had pushed ahead with the thorium technology. Of course, the uranium reactors were required by the US military-industrial complex for its nuclear bomb making. The nuclear physicist Alvin Weinberg, who was director at Oak Ridge and primarily responsible for the thorium reactor technology, lost his job as director because he championed development of the safer thorium reactors:

[Congressman] Chet Holifield was clearly exasperated with me, and he finally blurted out, "Alvin, if you are concerned about the safety of reactors, then I think it may be time for you to leave nuclear energy." I was speechless. But it was apparent to me that my style, my attitude, and my perception of the future were no longer in tune with the powers within the AEC.

Writer Richard Martin explains:

Weinberg realized that you could use thorium in an entirely new kind of reactor, one that would have zero risk of meltdown. ... his team built a working reactor ... and he spent the rest of his 18-year tenure trying to make thorium the heart of the nation's atomic power effort. He failed. Uranium reactors had already been established, and Hyman Rickover, de facto head of the US nuclear program, wanted the plutonium from uranium-powered nuclear plants to make bombs. Increasingly shunted aside, Weinberg was finally forced out in 1973.

You can learn more about this thorium molten salt technology here:

If I were China, I too would be investing in these passive cooling molten salt thorium reactors. China is choking from burning hydrocarbons to make stuff for the rest of the world, like solar panels, ironically.

That said, I would also be investing heavily in fusion technology; China too is investing in fusion research. My personal favourite fusion system at the moment is the Helion project, which I notice the AI companies are taking an interest in; they will need all the energy they can get:

Helion’s fusion approach does not produce high level radioactive waste. Our machine does produce tritium. Tritium’s half-life is only 12.3 years (compared to 24,000 years for fission waste). As tritium decays, it turns into helium-3, which we use as our fusion fuel.



In addition to tritium, the radiation from fusion does create activated materials over the operating life of a power plant. Helion’s plants have been specifically designed to only use materials that would result in low levels of activation.

Helion’s fusion approach has no possibility of creating a chain reaction, and the machine shuts off instantly. There is no risk of a runaway chain reaction.



Helion’s fusion generators will produce a manageable amount of radiation while they run. Helion can use commercially available shielding materials (e.g., concrete) to limit the amount of radiation that leaves the vicinity of the machine.

There’s a good video about Helion here:

