The "kulaks" (a collectivist authoritarian pejorative for small farmers who own their own land) are hated because such groups represent a threat to the collectivist ideal and the consolidation of state power. The "kulak" label, used prominently during Stalin's Soviet Union, became a tool for scapegoating independent, moderately successful farmers who resisted collectivization. Today, the collectivist authoritarian neo-feudal globalist elites waging war on anyone outside their Psycho Nanny State-Corporate international agribusiness monopolies just call the kulaks “small farmers”.

Why the Hatred of Kulaks?

Economic Independence: Kulaks owned land and had resources that allowed them some level of autonomy from the state. This independence conflicted with the collectivist goal of total state control over agricultural production. Resistance to Collectivization: Kulaks were often more productive than the collective farms but resisted giving up their property, livestock, and freedom to join state-run collectives. This resistance was seen as counter-revolutionary and was brutally suppressed. Ideological Justification: Collectivist regimes framed kulaks as "class enemies," perpetuating the narrative that their success came at the expense of the poor. The propaganda dehumanized kulaks, painting them as greedy and exploitative to justify their persecution. Redistribution and Power Consolidation: Seizing land, livestock, and other assets from kulaks allowed the state to redistribute these resources to the collective farms. This helped solidify control over the rural population and eliminate opposition.

The Soviet policy of dekulakization (1929–1933) targeted kulaks through forced confiscation of property, deportations, imprisonment, and mass executions. Millions of families were exiled to labour camps or died from famine, particularly during the Holodomor in Ukraine—a direct result of collectivization policies.

This hatred of the kulaks reflects a broader authoritarian tendency: any group that asserts autonomy, whether economic, cultural, or intellectual, poses a threat to centralized power. By eradicating such groups, collectivist regimes aim to eliminate any alternative sources of authority or identity that might challenge the state's dominance.

Today, so far, we haven’t had mass executions (although the suicides have started); they hope the inheritance tax will destroy the small farmers. And it will, if no one objects.

