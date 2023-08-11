CNN: Trump Russian Agent

Share this postCNN: Trump Russian Agentmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchCNN: Trump Russian AgentOld news, but relevant again nowMathew AldredAug 11, 2023∙ Paid1Share this postCNN: Trump Russian Agentmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred