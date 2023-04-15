CNN: RFK Jr Running for President - He's Just an "Anti-Vaccine Quack”

Share this postCNN: RFK Jr Running for President - He's Just an "Anti-Vaccine Quack”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchCNN: RFK Jr Running for President - He's Just an "Anti-Vaccine Quack”Why are vaccines "holy" and sacrosanct to the Elite$?Mathew AldredApr 15, 2023∙ Paid15Share this postCNN: RFK Jr Running for President - He's Just an "Anti-Vaccine Quack”mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred