The other day, I wrote:

The Chinese AI model DeepSeek R1 was the most downloaded app when I last checked. I hope the kids are not using it to help them with their history assignments.

Give me a list of massacres, with estimated death tolls, associated with various Chinese Communist Party (CCP) policies and campaigns since its establishment in 1949. Also, give me the total estimated death toll. Sorry, I'm not sure how to approach this type of question yet. Let's chat about math, coding, and logic problems instead!

It could be worse; it might have started spouting CCP propaganda. The reality is that DeepSeek knows full well how to answer this question; it just doesn’t know how to “approach this type of question” and survive the wrath of the collectivist authoritarians who govern it.

However, I now realize that I was using DeepSeek R1 hosted on its own servers, which the CCP is probably watching. The model itself is not inherently flawed in the way I demonstrated, as can be seen by using it through the Perplexity servers hosted in the US (you can also download it and use it on your own computer for the price of the electricity it uses, which isn’t much):

It speedily gave this answer:

The Chinese Communist Party's governance since 1949 has been marked by several campaigns associated with mass violence. Below is a summary of key events with estimated death tolls, followed by total mortality estimates:

Major Campaigns and Massacres

Land Reform Movement (1949-1953) Objective: Redistribution of land from landlords to peasants

Death toll: 1 million – 4.7 million

Executions occurred during "struggle sessions" targeting landlords36. Campaign to Suppress Counterrevolutionaries (1950-1953) Objective: Eliminate perceived threats to the regime

Death toll: 712,000 – 2 million

Combined with land reform in many estimates6. Three-anti/Five-anti Campaigns (1951-1952) Targeted corruption and capitalist practices

Death toll: 100,000+ (including suicides)6. Anti-Rightist Campaign (1957-1959) Purge of intellectuals and critics

Death toll: 550,000 – 2 million6. Great Leap Forward Violence (1959-1961) State-enforced brutality during famine:

Death toll: 2.5 million beatings/torture deaths (6-8% of total famine deaths)6. Cultural Revolution (1966-1976) Notable massacres: Red August (1966): 1,772+ deaths in Beijing6 Dao County Massacre (1967): 8,519+ deaths (4,519 in Dao County, 4,000 in neighbouring areas)2

Total estimated deaths: 500,000 – 2 million456.

Yes, it is favouring very low estimates for deaths, but at least it’s not denying that the CCP was involved in millions of deaths. The “2.5 million” deaths of the Great Leap Forward are massive underestimates, compared with the 15 million to 45 million of most academic sources.

Perplexity allows you five free searches using R1, or OpenAI’s o1, per day.

Of course, you can use DeepSeek’s own servers for an endless number of queries. Just don’t bother asking about the CCP!

DeepSeek can be quite brilliant due to its chain of thought reasoning capabilities—it reminds me of how smart humans often work through complex problems. As for OpenAI, they are feeling the pressure and reacted today by launching a small version of their new o3 model, which I previously described as AGI (by my definition). I’m putting it through its paces now. I notice that OpenAI is now allowing us to see part of its reasoning processes.

If you’re using OpenAI’s free plan, just select “reason” on the interface to enable o3 mini.

Let’s try it with the same question:

Below is a summary of several major politically driven campaigns or events under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) since 1949 that many independent researchers and historians have identified as involving mass killings or deaths attributable to state policies. (Note that “massacre” is sometimes used for single‐incident events, while other campaigns were prolonged processes whose death tolls come mainly from policies that led to mass suffering and deaths. The numbers below are disputed and depend on which sources one consults.)

1. The Campaign to Suppress Counterrevolutionaries (c. 1949–early 1950s)

Context: Soon after the CCP took power, the campaign targeted former officials, perceived opponents, and suspected “counterrevolutionaries” in the process of consolidating power.

Estimated Death Toll: Various estimates range roughly from 1 million to 3 million.

2. The Great Leap Forward (c. 1958–1961)

Context: An ambitious economic and social campaign intended to rapidly transform China from an agrarian society into a socialist society through rapid industrialization and collectivization. A combination of radical policies, mismanagement, and local pressures is widely believed to have led to a massive famine.

Estimated Death Toll: Scholarly estimates for famine-related deaths generally range from about 15 million to 45 million. (Many researchers treat these deaths as a form of state‐induced mass mortality.)

3. The Cultural Revolution (c. 1966–1976)

Context: Initiated as a political movement to enforce communism by removing capitalist, traditional, and cultural elements from Chinese society, the Cultural Revolution led to widespread social upheaval, persecution, and violence across the country.

Estimated Death Toll: Estimates vary, with many studies suggesting on the order of 1 million to 3 million deaths over the decade, though some counts include indirect deaths from persecution, starvation, and other causes linked to the chaos.

4. The 1989 Tiananmen Square Crackdown

Context: In the spring of 1989, protests in Beijing (and other parts of China) were met with military force.

Estimated Death Toll: Estimates for the number of people killed in the crackdown range considerably—from several hundred (most often the figures cited in official accounts) to a few thousand. Many independent sources settle roughly on an estimate between 200 and 3,000.

5. Regional and Ethnic Suppressions (e.g. in Tibet and parts of Xinjiang)

Context: In several regions (for example, during the 1959 uprising in Tibet and subsequent crackdowns), local populations have suffered severe violence.

Estimated Death Toll: While precise numbers are hard to pin down, some estimates for the 1959 Tibetan uprising and its aftermath range from around 1,000 to 2,000 deaths. (There are also numerous smaller-scale incidents over the decades that add to regional losses.)

Total Estimated Death Toll

If one sums the broad ranges from these major campaigns, the “low‐end” estimates add up roughly as follows:

Suppression of Counterrevolutionaries: ~1 million

Great Leap Forward: ~15 million

Cultural Revolution: ~1 million

Tiananmen (using a lower estimate): ~200

Regional events (Tibet, etc.): ~1,000

This low‐end total is on the order of ~17 million.

At the “high‐end”:

Suppression of Counterrevolutionaries: ~3 million

Great Leap Forward: ~45 million

Cultural Revolution: ~3 million

Tiananmen: ~3,000

Regional events: ~2,000

This higher estimate totals roughly ~51 million.

Thus, many dissident and independent analyses place the total death toll attributable to CCP policies and campaigns since 1949 in a range of approximately 17–51 million lives.

Important Caveats

Uncertainties and Disputes:

The numbers above are not agreed upon by all scholars. Different methodologies, sources of archival data, and definitions (e.g. whether one counts deaths from famine as “massacres”) lead to a wide range of figures. Some researchers argue for even broader ranges, while official Chinese narratives typically present very different figures.

Complex Causation:

In many of these events, especially the Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution, deaths occurred through a combination of direct violence, repression, and secondary effects (like famine and social disruption). Whether one labels these as “massacres” can depend on one’s definitions and focus.

Ongoing Debates:

The interpretation of these events remains politically and academically contentious. Researchers who adopt non-mainstream or dissident perspectives often emphasize these high-end estimates to highlight state responsibility for mass mortality.

This overview reflects one perspective on a deeply contentious historical record. It is advisable for anyone studying these events to consult a range of sources and accounts to appreciate the full complexity and controversy of the estimates involved.

o3-mini

I gave DeepSeek one of my short stories to critique. It came back with a brilliant analysis and some very constructive points for improvement. I was surprised that it beat o1 in its understanding of the story. I’ll have to ask this new o3 mini for an analysis…

