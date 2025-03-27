”A new Liberal government will buy Canadian vehicles to grow our auto industry and create more good union jobs.”

Ah yes, Canadian vehicles — proudly assembled on foreign-owned assembly lines, from globally outsourced parts, under the watchful eye of multinational CEOs headquartered in Detroit, Tokyo, and Turin.

This bold initiative will heroically funnel billions in public funds to subsidize corporate behemoths who, in return, graciously allow us to keep a few stamping plants and call centers. And of course, the union jobs! The good ones! The kind where you still can’t afford a new car made in the plant you work at. But hey — your pension might be partially invested in the very corporation laying you off next quarter, so that’s “synergy”!

As for Carney, our Davos darling — he understands perfectly. A “Canadian vehicle” is whatever was on the spreadsheet when the trade negotiators from Washington and Beijing stopped laughing.

National interest? That’s so 1950s. In the age of WEF stakeholder capitalism, your patriotism is measured by how many tax dollars you can donate to Toyota’s executive bonus pool.

But wait — what if they mean real Canadian vehicles? The niche ones. The ones still 100% homegrown, quietly revving in the shadows while global automakers soak up billions in subsidies.

Behold the future: tens of thousands of government employees commuting on Can-Am Spyders, zipping majestically through Ottawa’s slushy streets like an army of middle-aged cosplayers in a dystopian Mad Max–meets–Canada Day parade. RCMP officers in full dress uniform, patrolling school zones on three-wheeled motorcycles with Bluetooth speakers blaring Anne Murray. Bureaucrats from Fisheries and Oceans clinging to their helmets as they hydroplane to regional meetings at 47 km/h, teeth chattering and papers flying out of their saddlebags.

All proudly made in Quebec — the most sovereign province in the country, depending on the week.

Or maybe we’ll replace ministerial limos with the Felino cB7R, a $360,000 supercar handmade for the open track, now repurposed for curling ribbon cuttings at rural service centers. When your infrastructure plan requires a V8 engine and fireproof gloves, you know you're building the future.

And if that’s too flashy, there’s always the Magnum MK5, ideal for delivering federal memos from one cubicle to the next at 200 km/h — because nothing says “public service” like a road-legal exoskeleton with zero trunk space and the aerodynamics of a caffeinated origami wasp.

But let’s not forget the crown jewel of this maple-glazed industrial renaissance: Lion Electric.

Yes — an actual 100% Canadian-owned electric bus company! Headquartered in Quebec and powered by national pride (and unfortunately, also by creditor protection proceedings as of late 2024). The new government fleet will include rows upon rows of Lion Electric school buses, lovingly repurposed to ferry bureaucrats from one committee meeting to the next. These bright yellow beasts, originally meant for children, will now transport grown adults who act like them.

Imagine the climate summits: 30 ministers rolling up in formation, seat-belted in electric school buses, chanting "Net Zero or Bust!" as they pass empty transit routes they defunded. There will be a federal program to subsidize helmet hair products and ergonomic backpack briefcases. The lunch boxes will be dubiously rust-resistant steel but union-made and Instagrammable.

This is “Buy Canadian” in its purest form: a cosplay of sovereignty, performed with taxpayer dollars, where the vehicles may be absurd, impractical, and comically niche — but at least they’re not owned by Toyota.

So, yes, dear citizens: Prepare for the Great Vehicle Transition. Trade in your fleet of practical sedans and leased minivans. The future of Canada is here — and it’s three-wheeled, yellow, electric, and profoundly unequipped for a Halifax snowstorm.

No, wait; remember the VW battery plant? The Liberal government handed a German company $13 billion to create 3,000 jobs. Let’s do the math: $4,333,333 per job. What a bargain.

Now, do you think the government would pay me $4,333,333 for every person I employ?

Because I’ve got a plan. I could start a real 100% Canadian vehicle company — designed here, built here, owned here. The Canuck Commander! A simple, rugged utility vehicle that doesn’t beep when you open the door, doesn’t require six chips to roll down the window, and can be repaired with a wrench and a brain.

In fact, I might even feel generous. I might build the whole thing out of stainless steel and aluminum — just so it doesn't rust out after five winters like all the engineered-to-fail cars we’re supposed to “upgrade” every few years. No planned obsolescence, no subscription seat warmers, and no touchscreen that bricks when it rains. Just a car built to last. Like your grandfather’s tractor. But with cupholders.

I could hire workers from Cumberland County, Nova Scotia, where I live, for the average wage of $34,000/year (that’s $23,000 USD, by the way), pay them for 50 years even if they only work 30 years ($1.7 million), and still pocket $2.6 million. Or, because I’m a generous sort, pay them double the average or $70,000/year for life — and still walk away with $833,333 per job. I wouldn’t even have to make a profit from building the vehicles. Do you think they would let me into Davos with that kind of pocket change!

I just need a little money up-front for the advertising, which I’ve already planned:

**[Gravel-voiced narrator. Background: tundra wind, eagle cries faintly.]**

“Forged in pothole prayers, baptized in road salt... comes the only vehicle that gives less of a damn than you do.”

[Cue heroic music — think Canadian Heritage Minute meets truck commercial]

THE CANUCK COMMANDER™

100% Canadian, but 0% Apology.

FEATURES INCLUDE:

Unpainted Stainless Steel Body: Because rust is treason.

Manual Everything: Windows, steering, transmission, and vengeance.

No GPS Tracking: The feds can follow your exhaust if they’re that curious.

Built-in Tool Rack: Holds a shovel, an axe, and a printed copy of the Constitution (annotated).

Cupholder (x1): Fits a Timmy’s XL, caffeinated or defcaf (choose wisely).

Glovebox: Contains duct tape, flares, and the last copy of the Charter (unredacted).

Testimonials:

"I drove it through a snowstorm, two lockdowns, and a federal audit. Never stalled once."

— Bruce, Cape Breton

"It doesn’t just drive — it makes a point."

— Rhonda, PEI goat farmer & part-time separatist

"The bumper sticker said ‘Built Here, Runs Forever, Funded by Nobody.’ I cried."

— Doug, Alberta oilfield survivor

Special Offer:

Trade in your foreign-made EV and get a firm handshake, a lifetime warranty (based on common sense), and a cassette tape of Stompin’ Tom for the drive home.

The Canuck Commander™

“Because if the government won’t build Canada, we will — out of stainless steel and pure weaponized self-reliance.”

Share

Further reading: