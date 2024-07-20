Someone just deleted their account:

This might explain it:

Ah well, just some random person giving a stupid opinion, right?

Wrong:

CIA Analyst, 2003-14: "He was hit with a bullet because he's desperate to stay out of prison."

"My tweets reflect only my views, not those of my employer."

I have a rule, which I think generally holds up: Once a CIA agent, always a CIA agent.

Some might say that Spooky Gail was just spouting a stupid opinion and that the CIA employs stupid 'analysts'—the kind of people who could believe that Trump had someone shoot at his ear to get extra votes to become President and stay out of prison, or that the bullet was just the result of him running for President, and he was only running for President to stay out of prison. Others would say that CIA agents are professional liars, spending their entire lives in elaborate psyops operations on the American public and other enemies of the Deep State, or sending out tweets to confuse those who don't think too deeply.

Sometimes ‘former’ CIA agents are caught in the act and go into hiding.

