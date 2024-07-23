Sanitized copy:

You can download a copy of the article from the CIA (you might want to use a VPN).

The blank boxes are probably CIA notes about the article. I would like to see those notes, but unfortunately, they have been 'sanitized.' Also, there are a few lines from the article missing. I won’t transcribe the article here because of copyright issues, but here is my summary of key points:

A hypnotist, Dr. Milton V. Kline, worked for the CIA’s behaviour modification project codenamed Bluebird. The goal was to create a hypnotized, remote-control assassin. As with all hypnotism, this only works with some people, but Kline claimed that with the proper subject and circumstances, "he could produce such a killer in three to six weeks."

The article goes on to explain how these hypnotically programmed assassins were first imagined by Stanley Lovell of the Office of Strategic Services during World War II (later named the CIA) to kill Hitler. Later, in 1954, Bluebird director Morse Allen discussed "a terminal experiment on a 35-year-old double agent who talked too much and was to be hypnotized to assassinate a foreign official." He also "went on to pioneer the first Manchurian-candidate experiment in which he hypnotized one of his secretaries to kill—with an unloaded gun, of course—a second secretary. The success of this experiment provided the impetus for later CIA efforts in hypnosis and Dr. Kline's subsequent involvement."

I do not doubt that some people can be programmed using hypnosis to assassinate others. It’s all about choosing the right person who is susceptible to this type of thing. The British 'mind control' 'magician,' Derren Brown, used hypnosis to program a man to assassinate Stephen Fry, much like Allen’s secretary assassination. You can see the video of the experiment here:

Of course, if, for example, an intelligence agency was going to assassinate a President, it would want to make sure the assassin was killed so that he could not be interrogated and found to be hypnotized. The assassin must be thought to be a lone gunman or working for some foreign enemy. Alternatively, a much more effective plan would be to use a professional sniper to kill the President and cover up the crime with a hypnotized person who doesn’t necessarily have the required skills to assassinate the President but who could fire a gun.

Alternatively, if for some reason you don’t want to use hypnotism, you could rely on the TV news to indoctrinate/program individuals, with leaders talking about ‘bullseyes’ and so on, and then use your surveillance of all media to find the individuals who have been 'primed' and just nudge them in the required direction via chat rooms, etc.

