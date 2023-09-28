Share this postCIA "Enhanced Interrogation" mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCIA "Enhanced Interrogation" "He was used as a “living prop” to teach CIA trainee interrogators, who lined up to take turns knocking his head against a wall, leaving him with permanent brain damage."Mathew AldredSep 28, 2023∙ Paid16Share this postCIA "Enhanced Interrogation" mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in