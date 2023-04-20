Christmas Nostalgia From Down Under

Share this postChristmas Nostalgia From Down Undermathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchChristmas Nostalgia From Down UnderI Almost Forgot How They Tried to Destroy Families (Sorry, Dark Humor; I Will Never Let Anyone Forget It)Mathew AldredApr 20, 2023∙ Paid15Share this postChristmas Nostalgia From Down Undermathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred