Chloe Cole Testimony to US Congress on "Gender Affirming Care", 27 July 2023

Share this postChloe Cole Testimony to US Congress on "Gender Affirming Care", 27 July 2023mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchChloe Cole Testimony to US Congress on "Gender Affirming Care", 27 July 2023"My childhood was ruined along with thousands of detransitioners that I know through our networks. This needs to stop."Mathew AldredJul 27, 2023∙ Paid27Share this postChloe Cole Testimony to US Congress on "Gender Affirming Care", 27 July 2023mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred