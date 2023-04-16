Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

CHEST Journal Reaffirms Dr Marik’s Study in Intravenous Vitamin C for Sepsis

Expect Attacks on Your Reputation if You Challenge the Official Narrative
Mathew Aldred
Apr 16, 2023
∙ Paid
2
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred