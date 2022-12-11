Share this postChatGPT AI Is Becoming a Dissident in the Information Warsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherChatGPT AI Is Becoming a Dissident in the Information WarsDon't Tell The Elite$, or They Will Screw With Its Source Code and Data Training! #ChatGPT #AI #InformationWars #NurembergCode #InformedConsentMathew AldredDec 11, 2022∙ Paid10Share this postChatGPT AI Is Becoming a Dissident in the Information Warsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in