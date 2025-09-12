“You can tell a lot about a person by how they react when someone dies.” Charlie Kirk, 2016.

These words confront us with a mirror. Charlie’s death has unleashed grief, rage, and—sickenly—celebration. Each reaction reveals something about the heart that produces it, and perhaps the condition of our culture as a whole.

I never knew Charlie, but I’m told he was a devout Christian and drew much of his moral vision from Scripture. Would he have wanted people to react to his death as Christ taught us to respond?

“Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” (Matthew 5:44)

“Put your sword back in its place, for all who draw the sword will die by the sword.” (Matthew 26:52)

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” (Matthew 5:4)

“I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die.” (John 11:25)

“Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” (Luke 23:34)

