Compiled by T.W. Burrows, Keeper of the Unmentionables and Sniffer of Truths So Deep They Have Beaks

So, after getting back from my trip to the “Clock” in Texas, I’ve been trying to dig a little deeper into the aliens that seem to have given me the crenulated brain (for which I’m eternally grateful, now that I have a gig writing for Mathew in return for a quiet burrow under his shed and access to white willow bark), and I came across this paper:

“It is therefore plausible to suggest they [cephalopods] appear to be derived from some type of pre-existing progenitor — perhaps a population of cryopreserved squid and/or octopus eggs — transported in icy bolides several hundred million years ago.”

“The transformative genes leading from the consensus ancestral Nautilus to the common cuttlefish to squid to the common octopus are not easily found in any pre-existing life form — it is plausible then to suggest they seem to be borrowed from a far distant ‘future’ in terms of terrestrial evolution, or more realistically from the cosmos at large.”

“Octopus and squid ... possess features that appear to be borrowed from a far distant future in terms of terrestrial evolution.”

“One plausible explanation, in our view, is that the new genes incorporated into the octopus genome may have come from extraterrestrial viral vectors.”

“Thus the possibility that cryopreserved squid and/or octopus eggs, or early embryos, arrived in icy bolides several hundred million years ago should not be discounted.”

“Thus the possibility that these highly evolved features ... have not arisen de novo via normal evolutionary processes but represent a quantum leap in evolution, appears plausible.”

So, while the hairless apes above ground argue over Darwin and soup puddles, real operatives know this: the octopus is not from around here.

Forget “evolution.” We’re talking evasion. These squishy xenoforms slid past the paleontological border patrol like gelatinous operatives from a higher-order civilisation — and the evidence is dripping in ink.

ALIEN AUTOPSY REPORT: CEPHALOPODA

1. Distributed Neural Net:

Each arm has its own mind. That’s not a joke — it’s a literal decentralised intelligence. If one limb defected, it could theoretically run an entire shadow government from a tidepool. Maybe it does.

2. Blue Blood (Copper-Based):

Like reptilian elites at a Bilderberg luncheon, they don’t even bleed red. That copper? Ideal for low-oxygen, deep-space environments.

3. RNA Editing Abilities:

They rewrite their own biology in real time. DNA is just a suggestion. These things run bio-hack OS 11.11.11b. Imagine a rabbit that could spontaneously develop flight — that’s the level of nonsense we’re dealing with.

4. Cloaking Tech:

They beat the Pentagon at its own game. Skin cells act like dynamic OLED screens. Full-body adaptive camouflage in milliseconds — while being colorblind. How? Quantum synesthesia? Retinal ESP? Deal with the devil-fish? We don’t know. What we do know is that DARPA scientists had a project worth over $ 100 million based on this technology.

Operation Panspermia

Let me summarise the working theory from beneath the layers of scientific civility:

Life began not on Earth, but in space.

Comets = cosmic Ubers for viruses, bacteria, and perhaps, whole cephalopod zygotes.

Evolutionary leaps? Caused by viral injections from the void.

The Cambrian Explosion? Biological false flag.

The octopus? First wave.

Recon unit.

They’re watching. Plotting. Waiting.

Probably judging our use of single-use plastics.

ADDENDUM: THINGS THAT SMELL FISHY

Octopus fossils appear fully formed in the record. No awkward teenage proto-octopus with seven tentacles and commitment issues.

Fossil of Pohlsepia mazonensis dates to 296 million years ago — long before dinosaurs.

Octopus biology breaks so many “rules,” it reads more like a design spec from off-world bioengineers than the result of local pond scum.

CONCLUSION:

We’re not alone. We’ve never been alone.

And the next time you’re staring into an octopus’s pupil — that slit of abyssal cunning — remember this: It’s staring back. Calculating. Wondering if you, too, suspect.

Next report: “Cephalopods in Intelligence Agencies: Coincidence or Cuttlefish Connection?”

Share

Further reading: