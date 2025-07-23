Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Zimmer's avatar
Mike Zimmer
1h

Kidding aside both Hoyle and Wickramasinghe were incredible scientists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Zimmer's avatar
Mike Zimmer
1h

Silly wabbit!

Admit it, your little wanbit mind could not understand the paper.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mathew Aldred
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture