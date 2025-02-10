“There could be more…”?

Woke CBC, aka Truduea’s Propaganda Machine, is in denial. It helped create the “inclusive” conditions for the degenerate drug destruction of the Canadian people, and now it doesn’t want to admit that it has helped to destroy America, too.

Incidentally, I’ve never been to Vancouver or BC. Can one of my Vancouver readers tell me why so much of Canada's bad stuff comes out of this one place? How can one of the most naturally beautiful places on earth be so messed up?

You can blame it on the Chinese, Mexicans, biker gangs or whatever, but it is Canadians who have allowed these people to have free reign and even help them out with cooperative Canadian bankers moving the drug money around, for example (the same banks that tried to rob the Freedom Convoy protestors, but that’s another story).

Seriously, we have one of the most beautiful countries in the world (okay, the coldest too), with the most resources, and until recently, a relatively well-educated population (I say “relatively”). So what went wrong?

Whilst waiting for your replies to my questions, I thought I would ask my assistant for insights on what went wrong. How did Canada, once known for its rugged individualism, self-reliance, and honesty, undergo such a dramatic cultural degeneration? My assistant suggested some of the elements of this collapse can be summed up in this surreal illustration:

Perhaps I will interpret this image in a future article.

