Share this postCBC Release “Secret” RCMP Intelligence About the Populist Uprisingmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCBC Release “Secret” RCMP Intelligence About the Populist UprisingDon't worry, RCMP, this is Canada; it will be a "nice" velvet revolution (i.e. Poilievre will be elected)Mathew AldredMar 10, 2024∙ Paid10Share this postCBC Release “Secret” RCMP Intelligence About the Populist Uprisingmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in