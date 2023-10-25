Share this postCase Western University: Fauci to be awarded prize for 'Ethics'?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCase Western University: Fauci to be awarded prize for 'Ethics'?Why do they reward liars in medicine and public health?Mathew AldredOct 25, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postCase Western University: Fauci to be awarded prize for 'Ethics'?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in