He has no experience of elective office. He won by the narrowest of margins, and hasn’t even spent much of his recent career in his own country. Canadians took a huge leap of faith yesterday in voting for Mark Carney as their next prime minister at a moment in their history when the American president Donald Trump has imposed huge tariffs on their country and even threatened to annex it.

Still, at least they can reassure themselves that Carney’s vast experience as Governor of the Bank of England means he is a safe pair of hands.

But there is one catch: Carney was a terrible Governor – and will prove to be a terrible prime minister as well.