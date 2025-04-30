"Carney’s vast experience as Governor of the Bank of England means he is a safe pair of hands," right?
From The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna
He has no experience of elective office. He won by the narrowest of margins, and hasn’t even spent much of his recent career in his own country. Canadians took a huge leap of faith yesterday in voting for Mark Carney as their next prime minister at a moment in their history when the American president Donald Trump has imposed huge tariffs on their country and even threatened to annex it.
Still, at least they can reassure themselves that Carney’s vast experience as Governor of the Bank of England means he is a safe pair of hands.
But there is one catch: Carney was a terrible Governor – and will prove to be a terrible prime minister as well.
I wish I could laugh, but I have to live here. But if you can’t laugh, you cry, so here goes:
The Compliance Viceroy
Species: Technocratus Viceroyalis
Common Name: The Compliance Viceroy
AKA: Carnage Carney, The Banker Who Came In From the Cold, Spreadsheet Messiah, Godfather of the Post-Nation, His Excellency Dr. Footnote™, Mark “Carbon Budget” Carney
Genus Traits
Fluently speaks WEFese, the passive-aggressive dialect of elite management.
Mistakes emergency powers for empathy, surveillance for safety, and protest for pathology.
Believes consent is optional if governance is credentialed.
Treats democracy as a fragile onboarding formality that can be skipped if “the science is settled.”
Confuses Net Zero with moral clarity and GDP collapse with spiritual renewal.
Habitat and Range
Roams freely between:
The Bank of England (2008–2020, disaster management i.e. he managed to create a disaster.
Davos (mating season)
Oxford (feeds off copying chunks of words )
The Parliamentary Precinct (once the truckers were cleared out)
Can be summoned by whispering: “Stakeholder Capitalism” into a titanium amulet carved from a central bank press release.
Mating and Reproduction
Reproduces via elite social bonding rituals. Offspring include:
Behaviour-Based Budgets™
Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) with programmable morality
ESG edicts enforced through financial blackmail
DPhils defended with tenured denial —“Overlapping language is typical
Nepo-godchilds (he’s Ms WEF Bobblehead’s son’s godfather, after all)
Notable Behaviours
Rebrands peaceful working-class dissent as sedition.
Demands emergency powers to protect democracy from democracy.
Calls for freezing the bank accounts of single moms who bought gas for protestors.
Describes honking and hot tubs as a “siege.”
Advocates a Canada where:
“Drawing the line means choking off the money…”
His prescription:
Financial suppression as public health.
Algorithmic censorship as compassion.
De-banking as dialogue.
Track Record in the Wild
Bank of England (2013–2020):
Oversaw inflationary QE binge
Enabled LDI crisis through lax regulation
Replaced monetary policy with climate activism
Canada (2020s– ):
Served as economic advisor during the country's descent into food bank dependency
Called the convoy an “insurrection”
Blamed foreign memes for domestic unrest
The online dissent was:
“A sea of misogyny, antisemitism, hatred, and conspiracy theories... washing over our virtual borders.”
Note: The only border Carney respects is the algorithmic one around your thoughts.
The Arya Maneuver™
How to neutralise a democratic obstacle:
Disqualify a sitting MP in a safe seat.
Offer no explanation.
Install “The Viceroy of Compliance” in his riding.
Say: “I’m not privy to the exact information.”
Result: elite coronation framed as “continuity.”
Warning Signs of Proximity
“Emergency powers” never expire
Protestors become national threats
Dissent is cross-referenced with hate databases
The phrase “safe and effective” is used to describe financial surveillance
Diet
Feeds on narrative compliance, public trust, and unquestioned credentials.
Can metabolise peaceful protest into actionable repression via banking infrastructure.
Snacks on independent journalism when it gets too spicy.
Field Notes
The Compliance Viceroy™ is not really elected. He is summoned—by the algorithm, by the crisis, by the credential.
He speaks of peace, but governs by emergency.
He calls freedom “pollution” and protest “terror.”
