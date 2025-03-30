Lest we forget:

Mark Carney:

In our capital city, many people have been terrorized for more than a week. Women fleeing abuse have been harassed. Many elderly have been too afraid to venture outside their homes for groceries. Families have been deprived of sleep for days on end by the constant barrage of 100 decibel noise. Control over the city’s downtown core, which includes the Parliamentary Precinct, was ceded by the police and taken over by what the chair of the Police Services Board describes as an “insurrection.”

This is sedition. That’s a word I never thought I’d use in Canada. It means “incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.”

Declaring a state of emergency was the right thing to do.

Drawing the line means choking off the money that financed this occupation.

But by now anyone sending money to the convoy should be in no doubt: You are funding sedition. Foreign funders of an insurrection interfered in our domestic affairs from the start. Canadian authorities should take every step within the law to identify and thoroughly punish them.

Just to be clear: a Carney Canada—like the UK, like much of Europe—is one where the banking system, mass surveillance, and emergency powers are tools to crush anything that threatens elite agendas. The media, fully captured, will spin every escalation of authoritarian control as “safe and effective.”

The Freedom Convoy was a large, peaceful uprising against state overreach—specifically against unscientific mandates and the coercive machinery of the COVID regime. The response? Frozen bank accounts. Mounted police charging unarmed citizens. Smear campaigns branding working-class dissent as terrorism. When the system is faced with principled civil disobedience, its mask slips. What you see beneath is raw intolerance—and fear.

Mark Carney is more than a central banker. He’s the archetype of the global technocrat: former head of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England and a World Economic Forum and Bilderberger insider. These are not public servants—they’re managers of a global order, shaping monetary policy, climate strategy, and “resilience” narratives to entrench their power and neutralize opposition.

Financial suppression of protest is not new. But what is new is the seamless, digital, borderless infrastructure now being deployed. Freezing accounts. De-banking dissenters. Silencing speech through collusion between state actors and tech giants. This is the weaponization of infrastructure—and it’s just the beginning. Next comes the rollout of Central Bank Digital Currencies and social credit scores.

Will that be the end of resistance—or the moment the sleeping public finally wakes up?

