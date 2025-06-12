A new glyphosate study:

TL;DR:

Researchers tested glyphosate (the main ingredient in Roundup) and two common glyphosate-based herbicides (Roundup Bioflow and RangerPro) on rats. They started exposure during pregnancy and continued for the rats’ entire lifespans.

Tumours increased significantly in rats exposed to glyphosate or its formulations — even at the lowest tested dose (equal to what’s allowed in food under current EU regulations).

Cancers appeared in many organs, including blood (leukaemia), liver, skin, thyroid, pancreas, ovaries, and nervous system.

Leukaemia showed up early — 40% of leukaemia-related deaths occurred in the first year of life, which is extremely rare in rats.

Some herbicide mixtures were worse than glyphosate alone, suggesting the added ingredients (called co-formulants) may make glyphosate more dangerous.

Tumours occurred even at doses currently considered “safe” by regulators.

The results support many previous warnings that glyphosate may cause cancer.

Current safety limits may fail to protect children or pregnant women, since early-life exposure led to cancer in this study.

Why do rats have to die horribly to prove what we already know? Approximately $ 11 billion has already been paid by Bayer to settle glyphosate lawsuits. And still, the substance is found in a wide range of food items, including some “organic” products (see “organic oats”, for example). At this point, the only thing that will stop glyphosate is the lack of profit. Bayer generates approximately $2.8 billion in sales per year but incurs about $3 billion in annual lawsuits. What a very sick world we live in.

Share

Further reading: