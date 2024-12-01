Caption this:

I’ll start with some inner monologues (and I’m not leaving out the little man in the background):

Trump:

"Look at them. They all came to my table at Mar-a-Lago. The greatest dinner venue of all time, everyone says so. Even Trudeau knows it. Maybe I’ll ask him to start calling me 'Sir.' He’d love that."

The Woman in Red:

"This is going to get me so many likes on Instagram. #Blessed #EliteConnections

Trump:

"What if I tell Trudeau I’ve just annexed Canada? I bet he’d cry. That’d make for a great headline tomorrow: 'Trump Wins Again!' Should I do it? No, save it for dessert."

Trudeau:

"Don’t bring up tariffs, don’t bring up the Capitol riots, don’t bring up… Wait, did Trump just wink at me? Oh God, am I blushing? I need to go home."

Trump:

"Did he say something about climate change earlier? I should call it a hoax over dessert. That’ll get a rise out of him. Or maybe I should compliment his socks. Liberals love socks. ‘Trudeau’s Socks Are Tremendous.’ Yeah, that’ll be the headline tomorrow."

Trump:

"I should offer him a Mar-a-Lago membership. $200k, easy. He’ll buy it and charge it to the Canadian taxpayer like everything else.”

Little Man in the Background:

"Do I wave at the camera? Nah, it's too obvious. What if I pretend to choke on something? Nah, too much. I know—I'll pull a face that says, 'This is the beginning of the apocalypse.' Yeah. Perfect."

The Little Man’s Friend, Just Off-Camera:

"What’s he doing? Is he… making a face? Oh no, he’s making a face. He’s going to get us all deported, isn’t he? I should have brought a different date."

Trudeau:

"This chair is so uncomfortable. Does he use chairs like this to weaken his enemies before negotiations? Why am I sweating?”

Trump:

"I should tell Trudeau I invented the handshake. He’d believe it. Everyone believes me. Tremendous handshake. The best. Should I grab him by the shoulder when I say it? Yeah, that’s alpha energy."

Little Man:

"Do you think anyone notices I’m doing this? I hope this gets on Twitter.”

The Woman in Red:

"Should I tag this as #DiplomaticGoals or #SurrealNightmare? Maybe both. Wait, does my face look shiny? I should’ve powdered my nose. Damn it, this was supposed to be my moment!"

Trudeau’s Inner Conflict:

"Do I ask about NAFTA? Definitely don’t do it. Just keep smiling. Look engaged. Kiss his ring, and think of poutine.”

The Mar-a-Lago Chef:

"Do I have to make poutine for Trudeau? Is that offensive? Can I even Google that on the kitchen WiFi without getting flagged by the FBI?"

Trudeau:

"Just breathe, Justin. Smile. You’ve dealt with worse—truck horns, bouncy castles, rogue hot tubs at the protests... This is nothing. Except... is he guarding his drink? Oh God, he’s totally guarding his drink. Does he think I’d spike it? Maybe I should have. Ugh, no, bad Trudeau. Focus. Just look happy."

Trump:

"Keep your eyes on the glass, Donald. He’s Canadian. Remember when he froze all those truckers’ accounts? He might put maple syrup or something in here as a joke. Tremendous syrup, but not in my drink. Stay vigilant."

The Waiter:

"I wonder if Trudeau tipped the tow truck drivers he sent after the truckers. No way. If I spill something on him, does that make me a freedom fighter? Asking for a friend."

Trudeau’s Post-Protest PTSD:

"Is that waiter driving a food cart? Why does it sound like a truck? Are they honking? No, Justin, you’re fine. There’s no convoy. This is just dinner. Nobody here’s going to block a bridge. Probably."

Trudeau:

"Smile wider. Don’t think about the truckers. Definitely don’t think about the truckers. And absolutely don’t think about how Trump is treating his drink like a family heirloom he doesn’t trust me with."

Trump:

"Truckers love me. They hate Trudeau. That’s the energy I’m bringing to this dinner. Stay in character, Donald. Don’t let him near the glass. I should mention that in my toast: ‘To the truckers—tremendous people who know a bad leader when they see one.’ That’ll drive him crazy."

