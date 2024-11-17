Caption this:

I’ll start:

RFK Jr: “I don’t wish to be rude, but you don’t expect me to eat this, do you?”

Musk: “I’ve launched rockets into space, but somehow this feels riskier.”

Johnson: “Why can’t I sit at the big boy’s table?”

Trump: “I’m luvin the orange dye in this soda.”

Trump: “They’ll never know I had the chef sneak in a filet mignon under the Big Mac bun.”

Trump: “RFK Jr. can say whatever he wants about health, but this is how you win Iowa.”

Trump: “This table? It’s historic. Someday, people will call this the Mount Rushmore of McDonald’s.”

Trump: “You don’t win elections by taking fries out of people’s hands. You win by supersizing their dreams.”

RFK Jr: "This is the last time I’m eating this poison. Tomorrow, it’s kale smoothies and quinoa for everyone… or else."

RFK Jr: "Step one: infiltrate the enemy. Step two: outlaw French fries. Step three: save America from itself."

RFK Jr: "If I can survive this meal, I can survive the food lobby. Same thing, really."

RFK Jr: "I’ll play along for now, but this meal will be Exhibit A in my congressional hearings on dietary crimes."

Trump: "Smile and eat the fries, Bobby. The people love fries. The revolution can wait until tomorrow."

Musk: "These fries are terrible. But also, I should really figure out why they’re so addictive. New business model?"

Trump Jr: "I don’t even like McDonald’s, but damn, this smile is convincing, isn’t it?"

Johnson: “Why am I even here? They didn’t even offer me a fry.”

Johnson: “Do I look relatable yet? Or do I still look like the guy who’s about to ask for the check at a Bible study?”

Johnson: “If I stand here long enough, maybe people will think I’m the voice of reason in this circus.”

Johnson: “I can’t decide what’s worse—this meal or the political fallout from this picture.”