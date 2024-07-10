I encourage everyone, even if they only have access to a few square feet of land, to grow fruit and vegetables. If you’re starting out, you might be better off skipping the gardening books, as they may be discouraging with all the work, money, and diseases discussed. Learn from locals what grows easily in your area, and obtain some cuttings, bulbs, seeds, or plants from others to get started. I recommend a no-till method, such as laying old cardboard over grass or dirt, topping it with a load of compost, and then you're off. Each year, as you produce more compost, expand your garden a bit. Focus on one thing at a time.

Here’s some of the fruit that is currently growing in my backyard today:

Blackcurrants (probably the easiest fruit to grow here in Nova Scotia).

Raspberries (another fruit that out-competes the grass and so is a no-brainer).

Strawberries (what’s not to like; the raised bed made from free woodmill offcuts is not necessary at all).

We’ll get 100+ delicious Honeycrisp apples from this one tree. Like all the fruits we have, apples are full of Vitamin C, antioxidants, and lots of other good phytochemicals and minerals. Full disclosure: as I write this, my daughter is cutting some insect-infected leaves off that tree in the photo; but that’s just 10 minutes of work for the whole year, and we would still get apples if we didn’t do it - it’s really up to you how much work you want to do. Incidentally, apple trees can last hundreds of years, as I found out visiting Isaac Newton’s famous apple tree.

Here in cold Nova Scotia, where frosts occur as late as June and as early as August, we still manage to grow a variety of fruit. We've experimented with many plants, but we prefer those that require minimal attention and continue producing year after year. We never use chemicals on our plants and do little, if any, ‘weed’ clearing. As the photographs show, we simply assist the fruits and vegetables in out-competing the grass rather than actively fighting it ourselves. Here’s some of our garlic, for example:

Notice the garlic growing amidst old hay, accumulated over many years (if I was set up to produce tons of compost, I would use that instead). By the time new grass and weeds sprout in July, the garlic is ready to harvest. Another advantage of hay or good compost is its ability to prevent the soil from drying out. Need more encouragement? The garlic shown in the photo represents at least $1000 worth of chemical-free produce, a quality you likely won’t find at the supermarket. And all this started from just a handful of bulbs a few years ago (variety: Music).

Personally, if I had a postage stamp size back garden and could only grow one thing it would be garlic (even if I didn’t have a garden of any sort, I would find someone who would allow me to grow stuff on their land). Garlic has many nutritional/medicinal properties; it may be particularly good at this time in protecting us from endothelial damage and micro-clotting.

If you’re wondering about the coppiced willow hedge alongside the garlic in the photo, it’s to stop storm/high wind damage; this is a very exposed piece of land and I’m being overly protective; the garlic would probably be fine with them. Any excuse to plant more willow, which is another one of my favourite plants, but that is a story for another day.

Honeybees love willows because they are an early source of pollen. This photo was taken in January here in Nova Scotia (that’s with temperatures of -20c and several feet of snow under the tree).

By the way, these methods are not designed to maximize fruit or vegetable production; however, I would rather achieve 80% of the yield with just 10% of the effort and cost associated with ‘normal’ gardening. I call this the Extreme Gardening Pareto Principle—I just made that up, but it seems to fit the scenario. If we find that a new plant requires a lot of care and attention, we abandon it and move on. It must work easily in our particular environment. That said, if I could acquire a good woodchipper, I would produce vast quantities of compost and refine our system for even greater efficiency, but now I’m really getting off track…

I nearly forgot, ‘wild’ blueberries are #1 here, although we don’t grow them on our land; I’m glad we don’t live near blueberry fields since they are drenched in herbicides and pesticides. However, we just planted haskap berries aka ‘fly honeysuckle’, which are a similar blue berried ‘super-food’ (cuttings from a neighbour):

Apparently, haskap berries have triple the antioxidants and four times the anthocyanins of blueberries.

You could say we are trying to maximise our vitamins and minerals because we realise just how important vitamins and minerals are to a healthy body and mind. And whilst we are out planting or harvesting the fruits and vegetables, we’re synthesising Vitamin D and healing with infrared radiation. This is all important stuff.

However—and this brings me to the point of this article—it’s just not enough. Especially, when you live in a country with 6 months of winter (or a country, like many in Europe, where the skies are too often grey); unless you have substantial greenhouses (another good idea) you are probably not going to get enough vitamins and minerals from the food you grow. I’m not talking about the government’s garbage RDAs - they’re to keep people barely walking and talking, not to maximise health. But of course, you can’t talk about this because it’s ‘fake news’, and even if you have two Nobel Prizes (and nearly got a third, but was pipped to the post on DNA by Watson and Crick) you will get shut down if you talk too much about vitamins (see Linus Pauling). And good luck with buying enough fruit and vegetables to keep your health optimized. Here are today’s prices at my local supermarket (owned by a billionaire who has never made so much money, and at a time when many working-class Canadians are malnourished):

Yes, you read that correctly: $2 for an apple.

So, if you’re on my wavelength, you can imagine how angry I am to read this in Canada’s National Post newspaper:

Incidentally, many Canadian Conservatives read this propaganda vehicle and think it serves their interests when they are actually just run by another bunch of authoritarian elites playing the ‘divide and conquer’ game, as far as I can see (I’ve started a draft article on them).

The National Post is reporting on a study from Fauci’s NIH. I wonder if they know, for example, that when the Canadian government was calling Vitamin D for Covid ‘fake news’ (when it could have reduced mortality by 33%) their leader, the jab pusher #1 and somehow ‘world’s doctor’, Fauci himself, was secretly taking 6,000 IU a day (about 10 times what the Canadian government recommend) - as revealed in a video I made about Vitamin D. If you have studied any history about vitamins/minerals vs Big pHarma this will not surprise you in the least. Some have argued that there is a lot of money to be made from Vitamin supplements so it must be a scam (of course, there will always be some scammers in any industry), but these profits are a drop in the ocean compared with the profits of Big pHarma who are all about your optimized health, right?

Here’s the price of Vitamin C in Canada, from one of the most expensive brands:

That’s 7 cents for 500mg of Vitamin C. An apple contains as little as 10mg of Vitamin C - or 50 times less than one of those tablets. In other words, at Canadian superstore prices, you would need to eat $100 worth of apples to get 7 cents worth of Vitamin C from a tablet (incidentally, you could save even more by cutting that tablet in half, as it is hard for the body to absorb more than about 200mg at a time - at 1000mg your body absorbs about 50%). Of course, an apple gives you other valuable substances too, but many of these can be found in cheap supplements also. I’m not saying don’t eat apples; in fact, I say grow a tree and eat as many as you can, like me. However, that doesn’t help you out when all the apples are gone; canned apples only give you about 1mg of Vitamin C per apple-sized portion, so they are pointless in terms of this vitamin. But if you have an income like mine, there is no way you’re going to buy apples and all the other fruits and vegetables you need in order to just scrape by nutritionally, never mind optimally. As far as I can see, the only people able to afford to buy an optimal amount of fresh fruit and vegetables are those telling others not to buy supplements, because of the hard times that have absolutely nothing to do with their policies or profiteering. I call these people elites. They are patronizing and dangerous people to be around.

Incidentally, I emailed Jamieson’s to confirm that their Vitamins are made in Canada, not China or India or some other potentially sketchy place, as some unscrupulous (or plain stupid) Substackers are claiming. Nearly all their products are made in Windsor, Ontario, but ‘item 4234 Vitamin E Premium softgels’ has some raw ingredients that are sourced from China, according to their Consumer Affairs Representative.

I could go on all day about necessary vitamin and mineral supplements (search my archive and you’ll find hundreds of articles/papers), but because it’s so important I just want to mention that it is very unlikely that the average Canadian (or anyone not living nearer the equator) will get the optimal Vitamin D from going out in the sun. Believe me, I try:

I’m wearing shorts.

Please see my Vitamin D links below for papers discussing the optimal dosage of Vitamin D, or just type in Vitamin D into the archive section. There are currently 177 articles on Vitamin D on my Substack, which is connected with just about any disease you can imagine (although the Big pHarma establishment wants you to think it is just about rickets!) I can’t give you advice on how much to take, as I will be sued. But let’s just say it’s a lot more than the elites will tell you.

Anyway, despite their incredibly low cost, the National Post prefers to pick a study from the NIH to argue that:

If you’re looking for ways to trim your budget, you might consider cutting multivitamins from your shopping list.

I can’t tell you how mad that sentence makes me. $2 for an apple, and 7 cents for a Vitamin C tablet, and they want poor people to cut the tablet?

I don’t take multivitamin tablets because I like to optimize the balance of vitamins and minerals I take, but if I had no money at all, I would find 16 cents somehow and at least buy one of these or something similar (I’m not recommending it, I just searched for ‘multivitamin’):

The Vitamin D contained in that tablet, for example, is a pitiful 800 IU (remember Fauci’s 6,000 IU, just saying - not making a medical recommendation).

I certainly would not be ‘trimming’ my budget by cutting the vitamin/mineral supplements, if I was really poor. That’s the last thing I would ‘trim’.

I’m fuming at this point, can you tell?

By the way, these are the political elites who put vitamins and minerals into Canada’s national dish, Kraft Dinner, because otherwise many plebs wouldn’t even be able to get out of bed in the morning:

The elites know exactly just how many vitamins and minerals to add to the proles’ diet in order to keep them at work, but sick enough to keep the Pharmaceutical-Industrial Complex ticking over (until the Androids get rolled out, of course).

The National Post continues:

Multivitamins can also pose a risk of interfering with other medications, like blood thinners and heart medications. Other studies have found that getting your vitamins from natural food sources, rather than supplements, is more beneficial for health.

Yes, just go out and buy all those lovely fruits and vegetables with your ‘trimmed’ budget; and remember, those nasty supplements conflict with our pharmaceuticals.

They added that vegetables, fruits, legumes and cereal grains are staples in areas known for remarkable longevity, including Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; the Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica; the island of Ikaria, Greece; and Loma Linda, California.

I detest the elites. There, I said it.

One last thing: farmers, who want to avoid vet bills, make sure their animals have vitamin and mineral supplements. Think about that.

