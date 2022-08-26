Share this postCanadians "Leading" The World in Euthanasiamathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCanadians "Leading" The World in Euthanasia10,000+ Deaths a Year Already; How Many More Next Year When Mental Illness as Sole Underlying Medical Condition in Included in MAID?Mathew AldredAug 26, 2022∙ Paid11Share this postCanadians "Leading" The World in Euthanasiamathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in