Let the lawsuits begin:

Well, maybe not quite so fast:

"The government and its representatives are required to exercise their powers in good faith and to respect the 'established and indisputable' laws that define the constitutional rights of individuals," the ruling says. "However, if they act in good faith and without abusing their power under prevailing law and only subsequently are their acts found to be unconstitutional, they will not be liable."

In other words, a court of judges chosen by the political elites of Canada will decide if their favourites acted in good faith or not. As I’ve reported previously, the judiciary in Canada is largely (not entirely) captured by the liberal political elites, who appoint their friends as judges.

What’s the point of any kind of constitution if the government can just ignore it? It seems to me that the Supreme Court is giving the elites more wriggle room.

